Monona Grove High School students were recognized during the school's award night on Wednesday, May 18.

Patti McGinnis Memorial Scholarship

Karlie McKenzie

Kent Evenstad Memorial Teachers Scholarship

Eli Kuzma

Klement Track and Field Scholarship

Shae Donelan

Jalen Wendricks

Ray and Carol Krizmanic Education Scholarship

Quindlen Anderson

Keith Sorenson Memorial Scholarship

Rylan Bahr

Karlie McKenzie

Wilma (Johnson) Bernards Memorial Scholarship

Kinsley Kahl

Neuhauser Family Scholarship

Sarah Vandervort

Cottage Grove Optimist Club Scholarship

Laci Martinson

The Ann Ahearn Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship

Kinhkha Tran

American Association of University Women Scholarship

Chloe Henry

Door Creek Golf Course Scholarship

Mitchell Hackel

Jordan Hibner

Alex Hayes

Grace Westberg

Frank and Mary Hlavac Basketball Scholarship

Jordan Hibner

Rylee Gaber

Allison Yundt

ESBMA Scholarship Charitable Trust

Laci Martinson

Harold and Shirley Homburg Memorial Scholarship

Owen Garret

Marianna Hein

Cottage Grove Continuing Education Scholarship

Chance Anderson

Emily Clevidence

Mikayla DeGroot

Lauren Fieweger

Laci Martinson

Richard Gjermo Founder's Scholarship

Laci Martinson

Cottage Grove Community Scholarship-First Responder

Jacob Anderson

Cottage Grove Community Foundation Trades Scholarship

Grace Westberg

Summit Credit Union Scholarship

Tia Stanton

James G. Foley, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Abigail Spilde

Halstead Liberal Arts Annual Scholarship

Alexandra Schultz

Bank of Sun Prairie Scholarship

Caleb Jondle

Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce Scholarship

Owen Dziedzic

Harper Mayfield

Ali Torhorst Memorial Scholarship

Avery Poole

Philip Croak Memorial Scholarship

Grant Coogan

Robert Gunderson Memorial Scholarship

Lauren Fieweger

Gordy Stendahl Memorial Scholarship

Jacob Frederickson

Gordon and Janet McChesney Scholarship

Ben Auby

Madison Monona Lioness Lions Club Scholarship

Gwendolyn BonDurant

Eugene Sturdevant Memorial Scholarship

Logan Aro

Madison East Kiwanis Scholarship

Logan Aro

The Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department Continuing Education Award

Matilyn Mabie

Jada Braun

Laci Martinson

Lauren Fieweger

Glenn D. McNaughton Teaching Scholarship

Logan Aro

Pat Mackesey Memorial Scholarship

Kailey Adamski

Brooks Goff

Paige Hanson

Avery Potter

Laci Martinson

Helen and Harold Polzer Memorial Scholarship

Lily Hamilton

American Red Cross Scholarship

Laci Martinson

Hailey Larsen

Elizabeth Gnau

Goldberg: "Follow Your Dreams" Scholarship

Aidan Curley

Gary John Clark Memorial Scholarship

Laura Crosson

English Department Award

Alexandra Schultz

Goldberg : "Creative Writing" Scholarship

Dani Nisbet

MGEA Future Teacher Scholarship

Emma Lee

Dillon Connor

Math Department Award

Brooks Goff

Jack Seifert

Emily Clevidence

DECA Diamond Award

Nolan Lehmann

Alex Koory

Chance Anderson

Science Department Award

Sarah Schnell

Social Studies Department Award

Quindlen Anderson

Scholar-Athlete Awards (WIAA)

Jacob Anderson

Paige Hanson

Scholar-Athlete Awards (Badger)

Chase Lindwall

Allison Yundt

Silver Eagle - Athletics

Owen Dziedzic

Paige Hanson

Three Sport Athlete Awards

Jacob Anderson

Shae Donelan

Paige Hanson

Ally Yundt

Athlete of the Year

Cameron Tejeda

Avery Poole

Emma Lee

Varsity Club Awards

Brooks Goff

Kailey Adamski

Badger Conference Top Ten Scholars

Chance Anderson

Jacob Anderson

Aidan Curley

Lauren Fieweger

Owen Garrett

Daniel Hawker

Chase Lindwall

Mei Riddle

Sarah Schnell

Jamisen Wright

State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Awards

Ben Auby Owen Dziedzic Owen Garrett

State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarships

Keely Brown

Morgan Johnson

Jack Siefert

National Merit Finalist

Daniel Hawker

National Merit Commendation

Lauren Fieweger

Jamisen Wright

