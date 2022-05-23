Monona Grove High School students were recognized during the school's award night on Wednesday, May 18.
Patti McGinnis Memorial Scholarship
Karlie McKenzie
Kent Evenstad Memorial Teachers Scholarship
Eli Kuzma
Klement Track and Field Scholarship
Shae Donelan
Jalen Wendricks
Ray and Carol Krizmanic Education Scholarship
Quindlen Anderson
Keith Sorenson Memorial Scholarship
Rylan Bahr
Karlie McKenzie
Wilma (Johnson) Bernards Memorial Scholarship
Kinsley Kahl
Neuhauser Family Scholarship
Sarah Vandervort
Cottage Grove Optimist Club Scholarship
Laci Martinson
The Ann Ahearn Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship
Kinhkha Tran
American Association of University Women Scholarship
Chloe Henry
Door Creek Golf Course Scholarship
Mitchell Hackel
Jordan Hibner
Alex Hayes
Grace Westberg
Frank and Mary Hlavac Basketball Scholarship
Jordan Hibner
Rylee Gaber
Allison Yundt
ESBMA Scholarship Charitable Trust
Laci Martinson
Harold and Shirley Homburg Memorial Scholarship
Owen Garret
Marianna Hein
Cottage Grove Continuing Education Scholarship
Chance Anderson
Emily Clevidence
Mikayla DeGroot
Lauren Fieweger
Laci Martinson
Richard Gjermo Founder's Scholarship
Laci Martinson
Cottage Grove Community Scholarship-First Responder
Jacob Anderson
Cottage Grove Community Foundation Trades Scholarship
Grace Westberg
Summit Credit Union Scholarship
Tia Stanton
James G. Foley, Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Abigail Spilde
Halstead Liberal Arts Annual Scholarship
Alexandra Schultz
Bank of Sun Prairie Scholarship
Caleb Jondle
Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
Owen Dziedzic
Harper Mayfield
Ali Torhorst Memorial Scholarship
Avery Poole
Philip Croak Memorial Scholarship
Grant Coogan
Robert Gunderson Memorial Scholarship
Lauren Fieweger
Gordy Stendahl Memorial Scholarship
Jacob Frederickson
Gordon and Janet McChesney Scholarship
Ben Auby
Madison Monona Lioness Lions Club Scholarship
Gwendolyn BonDurant
Eugene Sturdevant Memorial Scholarship
Logan Aro
Madison East Kiwanis Scholarship
Logan Aro
The Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department Continuing Education Award
Matilyn Mabie
Jada Braun
Laci Martinson
Lauren Fieweger
Glenn D. McNaughton Teaching Scholarship
Logan Aro
Pat Mackesey Memorial Scholarship
Kailey Adamski
Brooks Goff
Paige Hanson
Avery Potter
Laci Martinson
Helen and Harold Polzer Memorial Scholarship
Lily Hamilton
American Red Cross Scholarship
Laci Martinson
Hailey Larsen
Elizabeth Gnau
Goldberg: "Follow Your Dreams" Scholarship
Aidan Curley
Gary John Clark Memorial Scholarship
Laura Crosson
English Department Award
Alexandra Schultz
Goldberg : "Creative Writing" Scholarship
Dani Nisbet
MGEA Future Teacher Scholarship
Emma Lee
Dillon Connor
Math Department Award
Brooks Goff
Jack Seifert
Emily Clevidence
DECA Diamond Award
Nolan Lehmann
Alex Koory
Chance Anderson
Science Department Award
Sarah Schnell
Social Studies Department Award
Quindlen Anderson
Scholar-Athlete Awards (WIAA)
Jacob Anderson
Paige Hanson
Scholar-Athlete Awards (Badger)
Chase Lindwall
Allison Yundt
Silver Eagle - Athletics
Owen Dziedzic
Paige Hanson
Three Sport Athlete Awards
Jacob Anderson
Shae Donelan
Paige Hanson
Ally Yundt
Athlete of the Year
Cameron Tejeda
Avery Poole
Emma Lee
Varsity Club Awards
Brooks Goff
Kailey Adamski
Badger Conference Top Ten Scholars
Chance Anderson
Jacob Anderson
Aidan Curley
Lauren Fieweger
Owen Garrett
Daniel Hawker
Chase Lindwall
Mei Riddle
Sarah Schnell
Jamisen Wright
State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Awards
Ben Auby Owen Dziedzic Owen Garrett
State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarships
Keely Brown
Morgan Johnson
Jack Siefert
National Merit Finalist
Daniel Hawker
National Merit Commendation
Lauren Fieweger
Jamisen Wright