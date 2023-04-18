top story hot MONONA GROVE In Photos: Monona Grove High School's production of Beauty and the Beast Photos by Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Apr 18, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two casts of Monona Grove High School students staged a spring musical production of "Beauty and the Beast" April 14-16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Meeting to showcase three concepts for San Damiano's future in Monona Monona Grove boys golf wins at Waunakee; places ninth at Monona Grove Invite Monona Grove baseball rolls through Monroe and Kettle Moraine Monona Grove boys tennis sweeps Portage to start the season Monona Grove softball sees offense shine in wins against Monroe and Beloit Memorial Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!