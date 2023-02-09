In its first year of existence, Monona Grove School District’s Americorps Farm to School Program has added new educational opportunities for students to learn about locally-grown foods.
“The goal of the program is to engage our whole district including the students, their families, school staff, local farmers, local business owners and community members,” Program instructor Weston Broske said.
The newly-created program uses many ways of connecting students with their foods, by developing school gardens, integrating locally-sourced ingredients into school lunches, taste-testing new foods, connecting with area farms and more.
Broske, who was formerly a special education assistant in the school district, jumped on the opportunity to lead the way when learned of the program.
“I’ve always been interested in working with food,” Broske said. “I wanted to help develop a program that I think is important. The kids get excited talking about food.”
Broske added that Americorps offers the farm to school program for districts to connect students with local farmers and producers.
“It’s like farm to table for schools,” Broske said. “We get local foods on lunch menus.”
Every Thursday, the district features a locally grown food or ingredient on all of the school’s lunch menus. These foods are mostly fruits and vegetables, but have recently included some cheeses and sweet potatoes.
In addition, they participate in Harvest of the Month through a UW-Madison program called FoodWise, which features a seasonal ingredient for each month. Students get to taste test foods while learning about their nutritious qualities.
“I spend a lot of time doing nutrition lessons with the elementary schools,” Broske said. “It gets the kids thinking about where their food comes from. It’s a good way to get them thinking about nutritious food choices.”
As Broske continues to grow the program in its first year, he plans on adding many more educational programs.
“I plan to do more video tours of all the local farms,” Broske said. “We can get farmers to come into schools. In the spring, we can get some kids to take a trip out to farms.”
Some schools in the Monona Grove School District already have their own garden, like a robust garden at Glacial Drumlin School tended in summer months by volunteers, but Broske hopes to get additional funding to add and expand gardens at each school.
“We can have many educational opportunities in the gardens,” Broske said. “Ideally, we could supply school kitchens with local ingredients from their own school gardens.”
Broske said he sees so many possibilities for what the district could do more with its school gardens.
The program also offers taste testing opportunities for students to learn about new foods they may not have tried before. In December, students taste-tested locally grown cranberries. The students learned what nutrients the cranberries contain and the difference between fresh cranberries and canned cranberries.
“We are hoping to have more taste tests in classrooms first to receive feedback from students to see if we will feature it on the menu,” Broske said.
Additionally, Broske wants to welcome community members into classrooms to share their gardening experience.
“We are always looking for help from local businesses and community leaders for funding and volunteering,” Broske said.
A main goal of the program is to get kids exposed to developing healthy eating habits early on.
“Our nutrition team is really great,” Broske said. “We have requirements we have to meet, but we are getting the freshest foods. It doesn’t feel like we are just giving them the most nutritious food, but we are giving them something that they are excited to eat and learn about.”
Broske said he is also in the process of getting a local food truck to come to schools in the spring to expose the kids to more local foods.
“I want them to know that not everything you eat has to come from the grocery store,” Broske said.
On Feb. 23, all seven Monona Grove schools will be participating in the Wisconsin Chili Lunch, a statewide event to celebrate national chili day put on by the UW-Madison Division of Extension. At the lunch, schools, child cares, education programs, hospitals and other groups will cook their own chili recipe and serve it.
Monona Grove’s “chili will be served with local beef, sour cream and vegetables,” Broske said.
To learn more about the Wisconsin Chili Lunch, visit https://cias.wisc.edu/our-events/chililunch/.
To see farm to school information and photos, visit https://sites.google.com/mgschools.net/mg-farm-to-school/home?pli=1.