The Monona Grove School Board approved an 8% increase in base wages for teachers in the school district at the May 10 board meeting.
The increase was agreed upon by the Monona Grove Education Association in a collective bargaining agreement with the district. According to the board, the 8% is the maximum consumer price index for all urban consumers (CPI-U) percentage that districts and teacher associations are allowed to bargain for due to Act 10 restrictions. The annual CPI-U is determined by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and measured monthly based on the average change over time in the prices of goods and services paid by consumers.
“A new teacher with a bachelor’s degree coming into their first year of education would get $48,824,” Board member Eric Hartz said. “I think that is going to be very competitive in Dane County. I think this will help us attract new talent and keep the great teachers that we have.”
The increase will affect a total of 313 teachers and will cost the district just shy of $1.5 million. The agreement provides for a $1,100 step increase for eligible teachers as well as an increase of approximately $3,574 to every teacher.
The board publicly thanked the community during the meeting for supporting the referendum so the district could budget for more teacher compensation. Superintendent Dan Olson said that Monona Grove is the first district in Dane County to agree to a contract for the full 8% CPI-adjusted increase.
“Teacher and staff compensation was a priority when we asked our community to consider an operational referendum earlier this spring,” Olson said. “We take our fiscal responsibility very seriously, and believe that fair and competitive salaries directly impact our ability to attract and retain highly qualified teachers. Fair and competitive compensation has long been a priority for the board and for myself.”
In addition, the district eliminated its career ladder approach that was tied to teacher licensing. According to Olson, there were 60 teachers in the provisional license lane and 30 of them moved to the lifetime lane in the base wage agreement. The board approved moving the remaining 30 teachers to lifetime licensing lanes via supplemental pay of $700 each.
Olson added that it had taken more than a decade's worth of work to get to this point, but they are not stopping here.
“We are committed to maintaining and improving compensation for all of our employees so that we can continue to attract and retain high quality staff,” he said.
The board agreed that there is more work to be done to fairly compensate teachers.
“Support from the community is very significant,” Hartz said. “We are investing in ourselves.”