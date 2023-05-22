The Monona Grove School Board approved an 8% increase in base wages for teachers in the school district at the May 10 board meeting.

The increase was agreed upon by the Monona Grove Education Association in a collective bargaining agreement with the district. According to the board, the 8% is the maximum consumer price index for all urban consumers (CPI-U) percentage that districts and teacher associations are allowed to bargain for due to Act 10 restrictions. The annual CPI-U is determined by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and measured monthly based on the average change over time in the prices of goods and services paid by consumers.

