popular hot Monona Grove School Board elects officers, sets meeting schedule Jeromey Hodsdon jhodsdon@hngnews.com Jeromey Hodsdon Author email Apr 28, 2023 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Loreen Gage (left) was reelected as the Monona Grove School Board President on April 24. Pictured on the right is Superintendent Dan Olson. Contributed/Monona Community Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove School Board elected its four officer positions at the April 24 reorganization meeting for the upcoming year.Loreen Gage was elected president of the board and Elizabeth Cook was elected Vice President. Philip Haven was elected treasurer and Susan Manning was elected clerk.The voting was done by written ballot by the seven board members and the positions were elected by popular vote.In addition to officer positions, board members were appointed to represent the board in the following roles:Cooperative Educational Service Agency – Rachelle Miller, Haven (alternate)Monona Grove Education Foundation Representative – ManningWisconsin Association of School Boards – Haven, Cook (alternate)Legislative Liaison – Eric Hartz2023-24 meeting scheduleThe board was conflicted on whether to meet once a month or twice a month, but with 4-3 approval, the board will meet once a month on the second Wednesday of each month.“I think it’s better to meet twice a month,” Manning said. “I think we are more productive before 9 p.m.”Manning also said that it is easier to cancel a meeting rather than trying to schedule one.Cook added that it would be hard to keep all of the committee reports during board meetings if the board only met once a month.However, Hartz and Haven said that it is hard for them and their families to plan ahead for twice a month only to have a meeting canceled.The full list of past and upcoming meetings can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/wi/mgsd/Board.nsf/Public. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Monona Grove School Board Dan Olson Loreen Cage Elizabeth Cook Social_feed Jeromey Hodsdon Author email Follow Jeromey Hodsdon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Grove baseball remains in first place after splitting doubleheader against Fort Atkinson Meeting to showcase three concepts for San Damiano's future in Monona Erica Eastman and Madeline Hogan win events; Monona Grove boys eighth and girls sixth at John Klement Invitational, results from conference quad Jackson Hewitt hits game-winning double for Monona Grove baseball against Stoughton Monona Grove girls soccer wins Raider Quad; ties Stoughton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!