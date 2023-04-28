Loreen Gage and Dan Olson

Loreen Gage (left) was reelected as the Monona Grove School Board President on April 24. Pictured on the right is Superintendent Dan Olson.

 Contributed/Monona Community Media

The Monona Grove School Board elected its four officer positions at the April 24 reorganization meeting for the upcoming year.

Loreen Gage was elected president of the board and Elizabeth Cook was elected Vice President. Philip Haven was elected treasurer and Susan Manning was elected clerk.

Tags