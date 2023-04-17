After fifteen years of service to the Monona Grove School Board, Monona resident Susan Fox is retiring as she served her last meeting on the school board on Wednesday, April 12.
Fox served as board president from 2009-2015. Prior to serving on the board, she spent 28 years as a teacher in the Monona Grove School District.
Fox was first recruited away from her job as a program director at the YWCA to teach at Monona Grove High School in 1974. Eventually she transitioned to teaching middle school in 1982.
“I thought moving from teaching mostly 9th graders to teaching 7th and 8th graders would be a relatively smooth transition,” Fox said. “It was actually quite an adjustment, but I learned to love students at that age–probably more than they knew.”
Fox was board president during some challenging times for the district.
“There were some really hard times, but I learned to have a commitment to open communication,” she said.
She recalled the transition when Maywood School closed and said, “it was a special place, there is no doubt about it.”
She also said the transition to a new district superintendent that resulted in the hiring of current superintendent, Dan Olson was “a huge undertaking but it worked out extremely well for us.”
“Susan will be sorely missed,” said board president Loreen Gage. “She has always been a generous leader, and I think I speak for all board members when I say her knowledge and counsel have been invaluable.”
Superintendent Dan Olson agreed, adding that “Susan has brought perspective, expertise and passion to her role as a board member. Her commitment to Monona Grove staff and students are unparalleled.”
Fox said it was hard to narrow down what about Monona Grove makes her most proud, whether it is continuous improvement and effective strategic planning; the quality educational programs offered, and the excellent teachers and staff at every level; or the ongoing equity work of the district, and the leadership Monona Grove has demonstrated in that work.
“Whatever influence I may have had or role I may have played in any of those achievements, I’m honored to have been a part,” she said.