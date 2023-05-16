Monona Grove High School seniors Tyler Brose (left) and Connor Davis (right) accepted the six awards that the Monona Grove AV Club won at the Wisconsin Community Media Fest held at the Park Hotel in Madison.
Monona’s local community-owned radio station, WVMO, which serves a wide audience in the Madison area and beyond, is the winner of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) award for Radio Station of the Year.
WVMO, competing in the Large Market Music Radio division against stations in Madison and Milwaukee, collected four first-place, 10 second-place and 11 third-place awards in the annual WBA competition from among 1,500 entries.
This is the third time that WVMO has won Station of the Year honors since going on air in 2015. The award was announced at the 2023 WBA Awards Gala at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton on May 6.
“Receiving this award is such an honor,” Director of community media for the City of Monona Will Nimmow said. “To be among the biggest and best radio stations in Wisconsin is a little surreal.”
AV Club wins community media awards
The City of Monona Community Media Department won awards at the Wisconsin Community Media Fest held at the Park Hotel in Madison. The Monona Grove High School AV Club won awards in video production including, graphic design, live sports coverage, talk show and live events. Monona Grove High School seniors Tyler Brose and Connor Davis accepted the awards on behalf of the Monona Grove AV Club.
The Monona Community Media Department is a mix of city staff, volunteers from 98.7FM WVMO, and students from the Monona Grove High School AV Club, through a strong partnership with the Monona Grove School District.
WVMO is volunteer-driven programming built around a distinctive format of “Americana” music, and also includes locally produced informational segments, interviews and features.
“Monona has always been proud of our community radio station, but to be awarded station of the year by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association — for the third time — is something special,” Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor said. “It really speaks to the dedicated, unwavering commitment of the WVMO volunteers and the pride they have for this station.”
In individual categories, WVMO was recognized for a variety of programming and personalities, ranging from public service announcements for the Aldo Leopold Nature Center and San Damiano Biergarten to a live broadcast from the Monona Bank River Rink. A complete list of the awards is posted on the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association website at