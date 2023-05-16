Monona’s local community-owned radio station, WVMO, which serves a wide audience in the Madison area and beyond, is the winner of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) award for Radio Station of the Year.

WVMO, competing in the Large Market Music Radio division against stations in Madison and Milwaukee, collected four first-place, 10 second-place and 11 third-place awards in the annual WBA competition from among 1,500 entries.

WBA Awards 2023
Buy Now

Monona's WVMO staff at the WBA Awards banquet on May 6 at Madison Marriott West in Middleton. 
Tyler Brose and Connor Davis

Monona Grove High School seniors Tyler Brose (left) and Connor Davis (right) accepted the six awards that the Monona Grove AV Club won at the Wisconsin Community Media Fest held at the Park Hotel in Madison.
Station of the Year Award

The WBA 2023 Station of the Year Award.

Tags