Residents of the Monona Grove School District have approved a referendum on the April 4 ballot, that administrators say will allow the district to maintain current programming and staffing levels.
With ten precincts reporting, 58% of voters (5,047 votes) voted in support of the referendum, with 42% (3,661 voters) opposed.
“We are grateful for the support of our Monona and Cottage Grove community members. We take our fiscal responsibility for taxpayer funds very seriously,” said Superintendent Dan Olson. “Without this support, our ability to provide a quality education that reflects the values and priorities of our community would not be possible.”
Olson has previously said that the district will seek to maintain its programming and staffing levels with the levied funds, amid rising operational costs and stagnant state aid.
“On behalf of the Monona Grove School Board, I want to thank everyone who made their voices heard,” said School Board President Loreen Gage. “We are grateful to our community for recognizing the importance of investing in our schools.”
The amount that the district can levy from taxpayers will increase over three years, and then continue on into the future, with the passing of the referendum.
In the 2023-24 school year, the district is now allowed to levy an additional $6 million from taxpayers above the district’s levy limit. In 2024-25, the district could levy $7.6 million total above the levy limit. And in 2025-26, the district would levy $13.8 total above the levy limit.
Every school year beyond 2026-27, the district will be able to levy $13.8 million each school year.
As inflation has driven operational costs up, Olson previously said, state funding has remained the same for the past two years, and federal COVID-19 relief funds are expected to run out this year.
“Year one gets us to a balanced budget for next year. The next two increases are essentially inflationary increases, not knowing what the state may or may not do,” Olson said. “Really what the board is looking to do is just make up for the lost revenue over the last three years. It’s not to add additional programming, it’s just to get back to where we really should have been.”