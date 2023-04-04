Monona Grove School District
By Lucy Ripp/lripp@hngnews.com

Residents of the Monona Grove School District have approved a referendum on the April 4 ballot, that administrators say will allow the district to maintain current programming and staffing levels.

With ten precincts reporting, 58% of voters (5,047 votes) voted in support of the referendum, with 42% (3,661 voters) opposed.