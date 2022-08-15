hot MONONA GROVE BOYS GOLF Noah Frederickson takes first at Glen Erin Country Club By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sophomore Noah Frederickson finished in first place at the Glen Erin Country Club on the junior tour on Thursday, August 11. Jacob Frederickson wins the DeForest Regional, Jordan Hibner and Noah Frederickson top-five as Monona Grove boys golf finishes secondFrederickson shot one-over par to finish two strokes ahead of Ben Janke for first place. Frederickson finished with a score of 72. Jacob Frederickson second overall; Monona Grove boys golf third at Old HickoryJunior Rylan Conley finished tied for fifth with a 76. Graduated senior Jacob Frederickson tied for 12th with a 78. Freshman Jack Smith carded an 88, tying for 36th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Chipotle expected to open this winter in Monona Grace Coffee Co. is opening two new locations in McFarland & Cottage Grove Monona Grove boys soccer returns two all-conference players from last season Monona Grove football ready to exceed expectations for upcoming season North Shore Pizza and Subs bringing east coast grub to Monona Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin