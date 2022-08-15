Sophomore Noah Frederickson finished in first place at the Glen Erin Country Club on the junior tour on Thursday, August 11.

Jacob Frederickson wins the DeForest Regional, Jordan Hibner and Noah Frederickson top-five as Monona Grove boys golf finishes second

Frederickson shot one-over par to finish two strokes ahead of Ben Janke for first place. Frederickson finished with a score of 72.

Jacob Frederickson second overall; Monona Grove boys golf third at Old Hickory

Tags