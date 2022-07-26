A slice of the east coast is coming soon to Monona.

Dennis Laubner, owner of North Shore Pizza and Subs, said the New England-style pizza and sub shop is slated to open late July or the first week of August.

Dennis and Savannah Laubner

Dennis and Savannah Laubner, owners of North Shore Pizza and Subs, moved to the Madison area in 2017 and "fell in love with Wisconsin," according to Dennis Laubner.
North Shore Pizza and Subs Pizza

Owner Dennis Laubner plans to serve hand-tossed pizza with dough made in-store at North Shore Pizza and Subs.