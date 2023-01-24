The Cottage Grove Village Board has approved a conditional use permit and site plan for a One Community Bank location on Landmark Drive, giving a final OK to designs for the new bank.
The approved plans lay out a 6,000 square-foot bank located at 1565 Landmark Dr., between Commerce Parkway and Limestone Pass. The plans include drive-through lanes for a teller window and remote interactive teller machines.
Board members voted unanimously for both the site plan and the conditional use permit, which was to allow a drive-through window, at their Jan. 17 meeting.
The bank expects to have six to 15 employees and roughly 50 visitors per day, according to a presentation from OPN Architects, which designed the site, to the board. The remote teller machines will be available 24/7.
One Community Bank is a regional chain with 10 locations in Southern Wisconsin. It began in Oregon, Wis., and merged with McFarland State Bank in 2020.
Steve Potter, President and CEO of One Community Bank, spoke briefly to the board at the meeting, saying he was excited to open and has already heard from a number of Cottage Grove organizations looking to partner.
“Our feedback so far has been incredibly positive, and we’re hoping that continues,” he said.
The bank’s final hurdles will be to attain a building permit as well as enter into a development agreement with the village. The developer agreement will require a board vote and usually comes after a site plan has been approved.
Potter did not specify a timeline for construction of the new building, but said he would invite board members to the groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting events.
Also at the Jan. 17 meeting, the board approved a precise implementation plan for Zilber Property Group’s proposed 70-acre industrial park development on the village’s northern boundary.