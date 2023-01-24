One Community Bank rendering

A rendering of the proposed One Community Bank location on Landmark Drive. Screenshot from village documents.

The Cottage Grove Village Board has approved a conditional use permit and site plan for a One Community Bank location on Landmark Drive, giving a final OK to designs for the new bank.

The approved plans lay out a 6,000 square-foot bank located at 1565 Landmark Dr., between Commerce Parkway and Limestone Pass. The plans include drive-through lanes for a teller window and remote interactive teller machines.

