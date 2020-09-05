The reader should know that the writer worked as a reporter in Kenosha during another life time long ago in the century past.
That city is in the news again for a white policeman shooting a Black man; the riots afterward, then killing of two white men by a white teenager with a gun on the scene to protect property.
This is not fake news. Reporters don’t have writing talent for fiction.
Concurrent with this, Republicans convened for nominating President Donald Trump to a second term. He accepted in an acerbic manner, with fear and enmity, at his many enemies and promised salvation from inequity for his followers through his intercession.
Before we could exhale, about 20,000 Black Americans and others met in Washington D.C. and commemorated peacefully the 1963 Civil Rights march by Dr. Martin Luther King, 100,000 Negroes and others. This weekend they returned to their individual American homes unified in commitment their future demonstrations would be towards fulfilling a dream.
And basketball players for the Milwaukee Bucks began a work stoppage boycott in professional sports by not taking the court in play off game. Basketball in August? Pro football and baseball took action too that suited them. Players on the Bucks cited events in Kenosha as the final reason for their public stand.
So is Kenosha a city with more racial prejudice than other Wisconsin cities? Say, like my home town, Kaukauna? Personally I didn’t hear any new racial stupidity, prejudicial slurs or vulgar slang living there than heard in my childhood by the adults around me. A mill town might offer a stage for that in taverns and homes. I joined in on it because I was young and stupid. But a person can attract the wrong kind of friends keeping up with that habit.
One can be carefully taught, but something could still go wrong with the education. The road is long, over time the racism of elders does not have to make a true believer. Lessons in empathy, sympathy compassion prevail through regular exercise. Truth is a shield against fear.
As in the old axiom: “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right … think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8.)
Patrik Vander Velden
Monona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.