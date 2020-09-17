As reported in the Aug. 18 Wisconsin State Journal, the June 2 incident on Arrowhead Drive is being investigated by The Riseling Group ( $34,000) and Nehemiah Community Development Corp. ($56,000). It will not matter that the video and facts clearly show no racial profiling.
First, by definition profiling means behavior observed several times. There is no such history with Monona’s Police Department.
Second, if the police were racists, would they after explaining the situation, uncuff the black man, apologize several times, and let him walk alone to a back bedroom? A racist officer would at least walk with him to be sure that he wasn’t getting a weapon.
Isn’t hindsight great when you are not on the frontline and at potential risk!
This is being done purely as political agenda by biased malcontents. They will just ignore the facts and truth.
I have lived in Monona for 52 years and I am very proud of our police. They don’t deserve this “BS” and I expected more backbone from our city council.
Morris Haukereid
Monona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.