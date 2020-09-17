Letter to the editor
As reported in the Aug. 18 Wisconsin State Journal, the June 2 incident on Arrowhead Drive is being investigated by The Riseling Group ( $34,000) and Nehemiah Community Development Corp. ($56,000). It will not matter that the video and facts clearly show no racial profiling.

First, by definition profiling means behavior observed several times. There is no such history with Monona’s Police Department.

Second, if the police were racists, would they after explaining the situation, uncuff the black man, apologize several times, and let him walk alone to a back bedroom? A racist officer would at least walk with him to be sure that he wasn’t getting a weapon.

Isn’t hindsight great when you are not on the frontline and at potential risk!

This is being done purely as political agenda by biased malcontents. They will just ignore the facts and truth.

I have lived in Monona for 52 years and I am very proud of our police. They don’t deserve this “BS” and I expected more backbone from our city council.

Morris Haukereid

Monona

