Thank you for the articles on the Dean House back porch repair project (8-13-2020)

and the garage sale (9-3-2020). We had a very successful garage sale in spite of the rainy weather.

We sold over $1,400 worth of goods. The money will be used for Dean House operating expenses since we were not able to hold our Back Porch Concerts or Ice Cream Social this summer.

We are interviewing contractors for our back porch repair project. The fundraising effort has brought in about $45,000. We still need to raise more funds but are very appreciative of the support we have received so far.

Ann Waidelich

President,

Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society,

Monona

