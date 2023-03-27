Editor's Note: The Herald-Independent typically does not publish letters to the editor relating to an upcoming election less than a week before election day. We are, however, running this letter in our March 30 print edition and online. It was submitted in response to a letter we published in print and online on March 16, that contained inaccurate information. The March 16 letter has been removed from the Herald-Independent’s website.
Last week’s letter from “Wren Schulz” is grossly misleading, incendiary, and amounts to little more than a newspaper sponsored attack on a private citizen by someone hiding behind a pen name.
I’m concerned that you’d print a letter from a fictional source who references their home at an address where no such person lives. There’s no evidence at all that this person even exists in all of Dane County.
LTE’s carry more weight than anonymous social media chatter because there is a requirement to use your own name. When newspapers fail to at least expend a cursory amount of time confirming that these letters are from real individuals, they do a great disservice to the community.
“Wren Schulz”, or last years’ spelling, “Wren Schultz”, appears only during the last two campaign cycles on Nextdoor to make claims of sweetheart deals on taxes and to specifically accuse one private citizen of somehow being willfully under assessed.
The city doesn’t assess the value of properties. We use the same service, Accurate Assessors, as many other communities in Wisconsin. The contract is worth approximately $35k annually. We could hire our own assessor, but that position with salary, benefits, FICA Matching and more would cost our city over $100k easily.
That said, there is an appeals process with Accurate, then the city Board of Review, the last step is complaining to the Department of Revenue. As an alder, I see some things that I believe are inaccuracies, but I’m not an expert on tax assessments.
I’m committed to making sure the process is as equitable as possible, as are my colleagues. But I can assure you that no city official would risk criminal charges to illegally try and influence someone’s assessment to save a few hundred dollars.
More importantly, The Herald Independent should be ashamed that they printed an LTE from an anonymous source clearly aligned with Mayor O’Connor’s opponent and ignored evidence proving that the author isn’t who they appear to be.
Set the standard for discourse, please. There are enough dubious social media “news” sources out there already.