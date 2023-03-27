Editor's Note: The Herald-Independent typically does not publish letters to the editor relating to an upcoming election less than a week before election day. We are, however, running this letter in our March 30 print edition and online. It was submitted in response to a letter we published in print and online on March 16, that contained inaccurate information. The March 16 letter has been removed from the Herald-Independent’s website.
I wasn’t going to reply to the ridiculous letter from “Wren Schulz” because I didn’t want to give it oxygen, but I can’t let it sit out there without refuting the nonsense.
I thought about using a fake name, but that would be lowering myself to “Wren’s” tactics. You printed a letter without verifying the author’s identity and allowed her to essentially accuse a private citizen of a crime. I believe that this is a lapse in journalism ethics.
Wren Schultz, with a ‘t,’ joined Nextdoor in April 2021 and immediately posted something nearly identical (it was her only post) said that “her” house was 900 square feet, and Wren Schulz, without a ‘t,’ posted in 2023 that it is 922 square feet.
Both times she signed up for Nextdoor the day before she posted.
The house is in fact vacant and was listed for sale on March 7, 2023 with Stark Realty as 1549 square feet.
Neither Wren Schulz nor Wren Schultz is listed on Access Dane as having ever owned property in Monona. The current owner is not Wren Schul(t)z. According to Monona police, there is nobody named Wren Schulz or Schultz living in Dane County.
Both posts were made around the time of Monona mayoral elections.
I have been singled out and accused of being a tax cheat, and Monona officials have been accused of improperly influencing an outside assessment company. This is defamatory and I have been told could be grounds for litigation.
This election is a choice between competency and chaos. Please choose wisely.