O'Connor endorsement
Please join me in supporting Mary O’Connor for re-election as mayor of Monona. With a steady hand, she has provided sound leadership over the last 6 years, during some of the most challenging times in recent memory. I appreciate her forthright communication, collaborative leadership style, and quiet competence.
Mary has been constantly working to increase Monona’s tax base through sustainable development. She is leading the continued redevelopment on both the Monona Drive and Broadway corridors. I’m excited by the growth that we’ve seen over the last six years, and I’m especially excited to see the new development that’s in-progress at the former Monona Gardens site.
I am particularly enthusiastic about Monona's newest greenspace at the former San Damiano property. I’m pleased to see that the beauty of the Lake Monona shoreline has been opened to the public and offers us an exciting new northern entry point into Monona. Paired with the Grand Crossing Park on our south side, Monona is bookended two beautiful spaces that Mayor O’Connor’s leadership helped to create.
As a former Monona alder, I know how important our AA+ bond rating is to Monona’s financial strength. Mary’s responsible budgeting has maintained that rating to keep the cost of borrowing low and sustain a healthy reserve fund. This allows the city to responsibly engage in exciting capital projects like the new public safety building.
Thanks for all your hard work, Mary.
-Scott M. Munson, Former Monona Alder
We would like to encourage you to vote for Mary O'Connor for Mayor to keep Monona progressing ahead utilizing her proven skills, honesty, integrity and expertise. The city does not need a person in the mayor position who has to learn how to do the job with the various issues that are in the forefront of Monona: Including tight city budgets, building a new public safety building, coordinating the San Damiano development, working on a mass transit solution for Monona, and more. She has always worked collaboratively as a team player making sure to obtain input from all stakeholders on local issues for good decision making. Mary has served on multiple committees and Monona’s City Council, before becoming mayor. She knows how the city operates and how to accomplish moving our city forward. She has volunteered and served as chairperson on numerous school, city and county committees over the years and has an abundance of knowledge about how to get a job done. We need Mary as Mayor to continue providing an honest and positive direction for Monona in looking at the numerous opportunities that are ahead of this city. We need to continue with a mayor who is service-oriented. Vote Mary O'Connor for Mayor of Monona. To learn more about Mary’s work and accomplishments please visit www.Maryformayor.com
-Wendy and Jeff Hinz, Monona
Monona Bloom Development
I Support This Project; Just Not in My Neighborhood
I read with interest the front-page story of the February 16, 2023, issue of the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle about the Monona City Council’s upcoming vote on approving a tax agreement on The Bloom development. The developer is proposing to construct a $27 million housing and commercial complex on Monona Drive. Overall, the project will provide 93 housing units and over 6,000 of commercial space. The lot size for the project is about 96,400 square feet (SF).
The article stated that Alder Depula and mayoral candidate Gorforth are against the project because of the proposed rental costs, parking concerns, and the overall impact to the neighborhood. The article indicated mayoral candidate Gorforth even wrote in an email that the project was “one way to kill a neighborhood”.
The City of Monona Planning Commission approved a very similar redevelopment project a block off Monona Drive along Owen Road earlier in 2022. The first phase of that project will replace the abandoned Village Lanes bowling alley with a new 4-story apartment complex that includes 96 housing units and 3,064 SF of commercial space. The initial phase is being constructed on a lot that is comparable to the Bloom Development; 103,436 SF. A second phase is also being proposed that will construct an additional 79 housing units. The developer has indicated up to 50 of the total 175 housing units rent could be restricted; the remaining 125 units will be at market rates.
In most respects, the Village Lanes project and The Bloom development are very similar in size and number of proposed units. During initial discussions of the Village Lane proposal, neighborhood residents voiced concerns regarding parking, traffic flow, the number of units per lot size, and the impact the development would have on the quality of life to the adjoining neighborhood. Similar to what was expressed in the article for The Bloom development.
When she was a member of the Planning Commission, mayoral candidate Gorforth and I met to discuss the impacts of the Village Lanes project on the surrounding neighborhood and how the issues we faced with both redevelopment projects were similar. She did not oppose the Village Lanes project while on the City Planning Commission, but she is still in opposition to The Bloom development.
Why?
-John Etzler, City of Monona Resident
Monona transit
I love my community. I live in Monona, Wisconsin. The mature trees and quaint feeling of this city makes Monona one of the most desirable places to live in the Madison Metro area. However, if you prefer to be kind to the environment and not drive everywhere you are hard pressed to find a convenient and affordable way to get where you need to go. Monona is limited in its ability to provide helpful and plentiful public transit options.
I decided to go back to school after I closed my business. My college of choice was UW-Madison. The prestigious option for education in Madison Wisconsin. It is located right in the heart of downtown Madison. The campus sprawls for miles. Parking is difficult and expensive. I was not thrilled to drive to campus daily and fight with others to maybe, hopefully get a spot to park. And then to find that that parking spot was only for 30 minutes and yet I needed 2 hours to be able to walk to the couple classes I had that day. I opted to try my luck at taking the bus from where I lived to campus.
I looked into what options were available. I knew Monona had its own public transit system called Monona Express. Thankfully it was easy to find a pick up spot near my home. However, the times that the bus ran were not convenient. Monona Express runs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and only on weekdays.
Monona is looking at discontinuing their bus service and contracting with the larger Madison Metro bus service. This has some pros and cons certainly, but when you are someone who relies on or prefers the use of a public transit system for your transportation needs more options are better. Madison Metro offers better availability of times. Madison Metro runs daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. This can mean more convenience for people who live in Monona. It may even encourage people who never considered public transit as a means to commute before.
Monona would benefit from a more reliable, convenient, accessible, and available transit system. I believe that Madison Metro can fill this gap. I encourage serious consideration of the benefits of the expansion of service that the Madison Metro transit would offer to the city of Monona.
-Laura Godfrey, Monona