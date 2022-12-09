Giving up 43 points in the first half, the Monona Grove boys basketball team dug themselves too big of a deficit to overcome in a 78-61 loss to Oregon at Monona Grove High School on Friday, December 9.
“Our energy was down for some reason tonight, we gave up some easy baskets and gave up a lot of transition baskets,” said Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel. “When you give up 70 points, it's going to be tough to win a lot of games.”
In the first half, the Silver Eagles struggled on defense in transition, leaving Oregon players open. On offense, the length and height of the Panthers gave Monona Grove fits as the Silver Eagles had a couple of shots blocked and only scored 24 points in the first half.
In the second half, Monona Grove chipped away at the lead as the offense found some footing. Junior guard Emmett Toijala scored on a drive to the basket, while junior Lucca Svaldi converted a 3-point play in a brief scoring run with 13 minutes left to bring the score to 51-36.
“He’s growing, learning and he’s really active around the basket and rebounding and tonight he was able to get some points close to the basket,” said Zweifel on Svaldi.
Sophomore Deb Lumpkin drove the lane, kicking out a pass to junior Gavin Hablewitz, who made a 3-point field goal to bring the score to 56-43 with 11 minutes left. That would be the closest MG would get as Oregon continued to get buckets on the offense end.
Lumpkin scored on a pull-up jumper with six minutes left, but the Silver Eagles still trailed by 13 with the score 66-53. After that basket by Lumpkin, Oregon went on a 9-2 scoring run to put the game out of reach with three minutes left.
“This is a young team, a lot of these guys really don’t have varsity experience and so everyday is a learning experience and today we learned things on what not to do for us to be successful,” said Zweifel.
Evan Miles of Oregon had a game-high 18 points. For Monona Grove, Toijala recorded 12 points, while junior Isaiah Erb had 11 and Lumpkin scored 10. Senior Max Weise (8), Hablewitz (7), senior Johnny Bittner (5), Svaldi (4), sophomore AJ Nelson (2), senior Eddie Rivera (2) and sophomore Chase Yinko (2) also contributed for Monona Grove.
Monona Grove is 2-1 on the season.
Monona Grove 71, Columbus 70
The Monona Grove boys basketball team found themselves in another tight game on Tuesday, December 6.
Like their result against Edgewood, the Silver Eagles pulled out a one-point win with a 71-70 win over Columbus at Columbus High School.
Senior Johnny Bittner hit a pair of free throws to give the Silver Eagles a 71-70 lead with 33 seconds left and the Monona Grove defense held off Columbus on its last possession to get the win. Bittner finished the game with seven points.
A strong performance at the free-throw line helped the Silver Eagles to victory. Going the final 15 minutes without making a field goal, the Silver Eagles went 13-13 in the second half, finishing 20-23 for the game from the charity stripe.
Senior Max Weise had a team-high 18 points with 14 coming in the first half. Junior Isaiah Erb recorded 13 points, while sophomore Deb Lumpkin added 11 points.
Junior Emmett Toijala (4), senior Eddie Rivera (4), junior Gavin Hablewitz (2), senior Josh Kirore (3), senior Conner Fritz (2) and junior Lucca Svaldi (7) also contributed for the Silver Eagles.