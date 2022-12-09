Giving up 43 points in the first half, the Monona Grove boys basketball team dug themselves too big of a deficit to overcome in a 78-61 loss to Oregon at Monona Grove High School on Friday, December 9.

Johnny Bittner
Buy Now

Senior Johnny Bittner pulls up for a jump shot in a 78-61 loss to Oregon on Friday, December 9. Against Columbus, Bittner made a pair of free throws to give Monona Grove the win. 
Max Weise hits go-ahead three to give Monona Grove boys basketball the win over Edgewood

“Our energy was down for some reason tonight, we gave up some easy baskets and gave up a lot of transition baskets,” said Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel. “When you give up 70 points, it's going to be tough to win a lot of games.”

Isaiah Erb
Buy Now

Junior Isaiah Erb fights through contact to go up for a shot against Oregon on Friday, December 9. 
Monona Grove girls basketball rolls past Mount Horeb
Monona Grove boys hockey opens season with a win over Baraboo/Portage
AJ Nelson
Buy Now

Sophomore AJ Nelson (21) goes up to rebound a deflection from junior Emmett Toijala's (1) block. 
Emmett Toijala
Buy Now

Junior Emmett Toijala flies through the air to get a shot off against Oregon. 
Chase Yinko
Buy Now

Sophomore Chase Yinko goes up for a shot against Oregon. 
Deb Lumpkin
Buy Now

Sophomore Deb Lumpkin splits a pair of defenders to score a layup against Oregon. 
Lucca Svaldi
Buy Now

Junior Lucca Svaldi attempts a shot close to the rim against Oregon. 
Max Weise
Buy Now

Senior Max Weise attempts a 3-pointer against Oregon. 

Tags