COTTAGE GROVE HOME TALENT

Pete Strommen hits a homer, Jordan Gomez pitches eight innings in Cottage Grove home talent win

Pete Strommen hit a two-run homer in a Cottage Grove home talent 4-1 win over DeForest on Sunday, June 26.

The Deacons (6-3) scored their lone run in the first inning off a two-out double from Evan Kohli. Cottage Grove pitcher Jordan Gomez retired DeForest in order in the second inning.

In the top of the third, the Firemen tied the game when Gomez scored on a passed ball. Gomez stranded a DeForest runner at second with a flyout in the bottom of the third to keep the score tied at 1-1.

DeForest left a runner at second in the fifth and sixth innings with Gomez inducing a double play to escape the sixth with game tied.

In the top of the seventh, Mitch Kelsey gave Cottage Grove a 2-1 lead, scoring on a passed ball. Gomez only allowed one hit in the seventh, and retired the Deacons in order in the eighth with the Firemen still in the lead.

In the top of the ninth, Nick Herbig hit a one-out single. After a flyout created two outs, Strommen hit a two-run homer to pad the 4-1 lead.

After DeForest put two runners on base with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Bob Blakley pitched in relief of Gomez. Blakley recorded a strikeout and a fielder’s choice to clinch the 4-1 win for Cottage Grove.

Cottage Grove (6-3) has won four straight games and move past DeForest for third place in the Eastern Section standings. The Firemen face Columbus (5-3) on Sunday, July 3 and Monona (4-3) on Monday, July 4, with 1 p.m. the start time for both games.

Cottage Grove 4, DeForest 1

Cottage Grove 001 000 102 — 4 6 0

DeForest 100 000 000 — 1 9 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CG: Gomez (W; 8.1-8-1-0-3-2), Blakely (SV; 0.2-1-0-0-1-0); D: Kaufmann (6-2-1-1-10-3), Vomhof (L; 1-1-1-1-0-1), Mack (2-4-2-2-1-1).

Leading hitters — CG: Strommen 2x5 (HR), Herbig 1x4, Kelsey 2B; D: Kohli 2x4 (2B), Endres 2x4, Frank 2x4.

