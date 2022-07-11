Pete Strommen scores go-ahead run on wild pitch in a Cottage Grove home talent win against Marshall

The Firemen trailed winless Marshall by a score of 5-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning.
Cottage Grove rallied for four runs with Pete Strommen scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, helping the Firemen to a 6-5 victory on Friday, July 8.
Marshall put across two runs in the second off a throwing error and an RBI single. An infield single in the third gave Marshall (0-9) a 3-0 lead.
Graham Schroeder-Gasser hit a one-out double in the fifth and then scored on an RBI single from Pete Strommen, cutting the lead to 3-1.
Scoring a run off a fielder’s choice and an error in the seventh, Marshall extended the lead to 5-1. Marshall had the opportunity to score more runs, but a diving catch in the left-center gap by Schroeder-Gasser got Cottage Grove out of the inning.
With one out in the bottom of the frame, Schroeder-Gasser hit a solo homer. Cottage Grove had an opportunity to rally with Pete Strommen on second and Jacob Cates on first with two outs. A flyout ended the inning as Marshall clung to a 5-2 lead.
In the top of the eighth, Al Dimming kept Marshall at five runs with some clutch pitching. Dimming recorded a ground-out and a strike-out, leaving a runner stranded at second.
Nick Herbig led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk. After a Marshall pitching change, a strike-out and a fly-out gave Cottage Grove two outs.
Alan Myrold kept the inning going with a walk before Schroeder-Gasser hit an RBI double to score Herbig. Andy Quant, who pinch ran for Myrold, scored on a single from Strommen, bringing the Marshall lead to 5-4.
Paul Patten then hit an RBI single to score Schroeder-Gasser, tying the game at 5-5. Strommen scored on a wild pitch during an at-bat by Cates, giving Cottage Grove a 6-5 lead.
In the top of the ninth, Dimming retired Marshall in order with a strike-out, a ground-out and a fly-out to give Cottage Grove the 6-5 victory.
Schroeder-Gasser scored three runs and recorded two RBIs. Dimming recorded the win in relief, recording two strikeouts in over two innings of work.