COTTAGE GROVE HOME TALENT

Pete Strommen scores go-ahead run on wild pitch in a Cottage Grove home talent win against Marshall

  • Updated
Pete Strommen
Pete Strommen hits a fly ball against Marshall on Friday, July 8. Strommen scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to help the Firemen to a 6-5 victory. 

Cottage Grove was on the verge of being upset.

The Firemen trailed winless Marshall by a score of 5-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning.

Cottage Grove rallied for four runs with Pete Strommen scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, helping the Firemen to a 6-5 victory on Friday, July 8.

Marshall put across two runs in the second off a throwing error and an RBI single. An infield single in the third gave Marshall (0-9) a 3-0 lead.

Graham Schroeder-Gasser hit a one-out double in the fifth and then scored on an RBI single from Pete Strommen, cutting the lead to 3-1.

Scoring a run off a fielder’s choice and an error in the seventh, Marshall extended the lead to 5-1. Marshall had the opportunity to score more runs, but a diving catch in the left-center gap by Schroeder-Gasser got Cottage Grove out of the inning.

Graham Schroeder-Gasser
Graham Schroeder-Gasser flies around third base to score a run for Cottage Grove against Marshall. Schroeder-Gasser hit a home run in the 6-5 win on Friday, July 8. 

With one out in the bottom of the frame, Schroeder-Gasser hit a solo homer. Cottage Grove had an opportunity to rally with Pete Strommen on second and Jacob Cates on first with two outs. A flyout ended the inning as Marshall clung to a 5-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Al Dimming kept Marshall at five runs with some clutch pitching. Dimming recorded a ground-out and a strike-out, leaving a runner stranded at second.

Nick Herbig
Nick Herbig makes a running throw to first base. 

Nick Herbig led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk. After a Marshall pitching change, a strike-out and a fly-out gave Cottage Grove two outs.

Alan Myrold kept the inning going with a walk before Schroeder-Gasser hit an RBI double to score Herbig. Andy Quant, who pinch ran for Myrold, scored on a single from Strommen, bringing the Marshall lead to 5-4.

Paul Patten then hit an RBI single to score Schroeder-Gasser, tying the game at 5-5. Strommen scored on a wild pitch during an at-bat by Cates, giving Cottage Grove a 6-5 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Dimming retired Marshall in order with a strike-out, a ground-out and a fly-out to give Cottage Grove the 6-5 victory.

Schroeder-Gasser scored three runs and recorded two RBIs. Dimming recorded the win in relief, recording two strikeouts in over two innings of work.

COTTAGE GROVE 6, MARSHALL 5

MARSHALL 021 000 200 — 5 8 2

COTTAGE GROVE 000 010 14X — 6 15 3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CG: Gomez (6.1-8-5-2-9-3), Dimming (2.2-1-0-0-2-1); M: Reige (7-11-3-3-6-3), #24 (L; 1-3-3-3-2-1).

Leading hitters — CG: Graham Schroeder-Gasser 3x5 (HR, 2 2B), Strommen 3x5 (2B), Patten 4x5; M: Riege 2x4, Horstmeyer 2x4.

