Brady Voss
Buy Now

Monona Grove senior quarterback Brady Voss scores on a touchdown run against Fort Atkinson. 

Monona Grove football coach Brandon Beckwith has been trying to get the Silver Eagles back to normalcy and return to the Division 2 powerhouse that was at the top of the Badger Conference.

The Silver Eagles started the season with high hopes, wanting to prove the conference wrong after MG was picked to finish fourth in a Badger-Small preseason poll.

Monona Grove football ready to exceed expectations for upcoming season
Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La Follette
Monona Grove football competes in emotional night against Mount Horeb
Monona Grove football clinches playoff spot with win against Fort Atkinson
Tyler Dahlhauser and Ty Hoier compete in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game
Ty Hoier and Tyler Dahlhauser named as honorable mention to all-state team, Grant Dahlhauser, Tyler Dahlhauser and Hoier make all-region team

Tags