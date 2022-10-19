Monona Grove looked like they were going to contend for the conference title after starting the year 2-1 with blowout wins against Madison La Follette and Stoughton. However, three straight losses midway through the season dropped Monona Grove to 2-4 and in the middle of the conference.
Out went the goal of winning conference and in came the new goal of reaching the playoffs. With their backs up against the wall, the Silver Eagles rattled off three straight wins in convincing fashion to qualify for the playoffs. For their efforts, the Silver Eagles (5-4) drew Waukesha West (4-5) in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.
“They’re very disciplined, they’re coached extremely well and they’re solid,” said Beckwith. “They played in a tough conference, and they’ve played some really good football teams this year, so you can’t look at their record.”
Like Waukesha West, Monona Grove had to play some good football teams as well. The Silver Eagles had to compete against state-caliber teams in Waunakee and Sun Prairie East. Once they got through the non-conference schedule, and took on the top of the Badger-Small against Mount Horeb and DeForest, the Silver Eagles found their groove in the last three conference games, winning each game by more than 21 points.
A big part of the success has been the Monona Grove defense. The Silver Eagles have given up 28 points in their last three games. While the defense is shutting teams down, the offense has been firing on all cylinders, scoring 131 points in the last three games.
A big key to the offense has been the run game with the emergence of junior running back Gavin Hablewitz. Hablewitz, who has rushed for 995 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, has scored eight touchdowns in the last three games.
“His vision has gotten better and better throughout the year,” said Beckwith. “He also trusts that the guys in front are going to get the job done and keep pressing it. He accelerates really well, so when does see it, he puts his foot in the ground and gets upfield.”
If Hablewitz rushes for over 100 yards, the Silver Eagles should be in good shape. In Monona Grove’s five wins, Hablewitz has rushed for 100 yards each time. However, in each of Monona Grove's losses this season, Hablewitz was held under 100 yards.
While Hablewitz has scored a decent amount of the team’s touchdowns, senior quarterback Brady Voss has also rushed for five touchdowns, while passing for eight touchdowns this season. The Silver Eagles have rushed for 159.3 yards per game and have scored 25 rushing touchdowns.
Like Monona Grove, Waukesha West also likes to run the ball. Waukesha West features three running backs who have rushed for over 300 yards this season, and the team averages 122.9 yards per game.
“Our defense will have to be great at reading our keys, and swarming the football,” said senior linebacker Dalton Card. "Once we get two or three guys in on the tackle, we can rip the ball out and generate some turnovers.”
Monona Grove will travel to Waukesha West High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 21 to take on the Wolverines.
“I’ll get another opportunity to compete and have fun with the boys I’ve made lifelong friendships with this season,” said Card.