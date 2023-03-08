As the Monona Grove School District gears up for a $13.8 million April referendum, administrators say they are only asking for what’s needed to put the district back on track after years of revenue stagnation.
If the referendum passes, the district’s annual tax levy would increase incrementally over three years, beginning with a $6 million jump for the 2023-24 school year. The district’s levy would increase by another $1.6 million for 2024-25 and another $6.2 million for 2025-26.
Though that places the district at $13.8 million over its levy limit, the net increase in taxes collected from this year to 2025-26 is $10.1 million. The final increase for the 2025-26 school year comes at the same time that a non-recurring referendum for $3.7 million, passed in 2016 and extended in 2020, ends. Part of the increase in the 2025-26 school year replaces the expiring referendum.
If passed, the referendum would allow the district in the 2023-24 school year to levy an additional $6 million from taxpayers above the district’s levy limit. In 2024-25, the district would levy $7.6 million total above the levy limit. And in 2025-26, the district would levy $13.8 million total above the levy limit.
Because the referendum is recurring, should it pass, every school year beyond 2026-27, the district would be able to levy $13.8 million above its levy limit each school year.
If the referendum passes, school district residents would see their tax rate per $1,000 of home value increase by $2.05, from $10.31 to $12.36 in 2024-25. The rate would then increase by an additional $0.52 to $12.88 the following year, and by another $0.77 to $13.65 the final year, based on school district projections that assume a 5% annual growth rate.
That equals a total increase of about $1,003 in property taxes for a home priced at $300,000.
Despite the increases, though, the final tax rate would be less than the district’s rate just three years ago, Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson said. The current taxrate is a 30-year low for the district, as its levy limit has not increased with property values.
“The projected tax for the individual taxpayer is projected to, even with the referendum, still be less than it was in 2020,” Olson said.
As inflation has driven operational costs up, he said, state funding has remained the same for the past two years, and federal COVID-19 relief funds are expected to run out this year. If the referendum fails, MGSD would face a $6 million deficit going into the next school year.
“Year one gets us to a balanced budget for next year. The next two increases are essentially inflationary increases, not knowing what the state may or may not do,” Olson said. “Really what the board is looking to do is just make up for the lost revenue over the last three years. It’s not to add additional programming, it’s just to get back to where we really should have been.”
While Governor Tony Evers’ proposed 2023-2025 budget would increase K-12 school funding by $2.6 billion statewide, Olson said even that increase likely wouldn’t be enough to make the district whole after three years of frozen revenue. He was also optimistic that the state legislature would keep those funds in their review of the budget.
In recent weeks, Olson has given presentations on the referendum and its need to community members as well as the Monona City Council and Cottage Grove Village Board.
In those presentations, Olson said that MGSD lags behind its Dane County peers in the salaries it offers staff, risking its ability to hire and retain educators.
MGSD is not alone in its financial needs, he argued. Across the state, 79 school districts have held a recurring operational referendum in the last five years.