As the Monona Grove School District gears up for a $13.8 million April referendum, administrators say they are only asking for what’s needed to put the district back on track after years of revenue stagnation.

If the referendum passes, the district’s annual tax levy would increase incrementally over three years, beginning with a $6 million jump for the 2023-24 school year. The district’s levy would increase by another $1.6 million for 2024-25 and another $6.2 million for 2025-26.

