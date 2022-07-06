Sam Keltner named new head coach for Monona Grove boys cross country team

Sam Keltner has been named the new head coach for Monona Grove Boys Cross Country, after volunteering with the program for the 2021 season and working with the Monona Grove Boys Track distance athletes as an assistant coach this past spring.
Keltner moved to Wisconsin about two years ago from Virginia Beach, Va. after serving six years in the US Navy. He began running during his junior year of high school and earned a scholarship at a small Division 1 school located in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia.
“Throughout my summers I worked as an intern at a post-collegiate professional running group located in Boone, N.C.,” Keltner said. “Working as an intern ignited my desire to become a cross country coach.”
Keltner began coaching as a volunteer during his senior year of college due to an injury halfway through his track season. He was also fortunate enough to learn from American running legends Bill Rodgers and Dick Beardsley on their training methods from the 1970’s-1980’s.
“Coach Keltner has been around our program for a year now after a simple email asking to help out with the cross country program last fall,” Monona Grove Activities Director Joe Schneider said. “He has made connections with our distance runners since then and has displayed some great depth of knowledge in this sport.”
Schneider is excited to have some stability in the program moving forward after quite a few transitions in coaches for the boys distance runners.
“What excites me most is the high desire the team has to be competitive not just as individuals, but as a team,” Keltner said. “Cross Country may seem like an individual effort type of sport, but it is truly a group effort when it comes down to scoring and executing various strategies. We have a great team environment where the boys truly want to see each other push past the limits they put on themselves, and they will work extremely hard to meet their early season goals.”
Schneider is looking forward to seeing how the program’s athletes grow as people with Coach Keltner.
“I don’t know if I can emphasize how incredibly fortunate we are to have people like Coach Keltner within our program already and see them grow quickly into this type of leadership role,” he said.