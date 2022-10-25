City leaders tasked with plotting the way forward for Monona’s San Damiano property last week hosted a public information meeting presenting the results of a public survey that gauged residents’ hopes for the historic site under city ownership.
The results showed that Monona residents favored a quiet, natural space that honors the social and spiritual past of the property.
Monona purchased the plot, just under 10 acres of lakeside greenery, for $8.6 million last year, $2 million of which was provided by Dane County. In its storied history, the site has been host to Native American encampments, a colonial farmstead and a home for catholic priests.
Members of the San Damiano Steering Committee, joined by a team of architects from consulting firms MSA and Quinn Evans, unveiled the results to a crowd at Monona Grove High School on Oct. 18. A public comment session followed the presentation.
The survey garnered 1,620 responses, 1,038 of which came from Monona residents, representing about 12% of the city’s total population. Presentation of its results marked an end to the first phase of a planning process that will continue through the end of 2023.
Residents value tranquility
Of those respondents, just under 79% chose natural and scenic beauty as one of their top three guiding principles for the site. The second and third most popular choices were appreciation for the site’s indigenous, social and spiritual history, 53%, and peace and serenity, 47%.
In the public comment section of the meeting, one resident was met with cheers as he spoke on behalf of the lakeside plot’s natural charm.
“I’ve started visiting (the property) in the evenings, especially for sunset, and I found something very valuable, something very precious and rare,” he said. “I found tranquility. I’m here tonight to champion the cause of tranquility.”
About 78% of respondents said they had visited the San Damiano property. Of those who had visited, 60% said they had used a car at least once to get there, while 42% had walked and 37% had biked.
The addition of pedestrian and bike trails was the top recreational priority on the survey, with 44% of people giving it “high importance.”
Other popular recreational opportunities included space for bird and wildlife viewing (41% high importance) and space for meditation and contemplation (33%).
Most responses support some degree of change from the property’s current state, with 41% favoring minimal changes and 42% supporting any number of changes.
Cost and commercialization a point of contention
Fewer respondents saw the Frank Allis House, built in 1894 and later home to the San Damiano friary, as essential to the site. Less than 20% said the house was very important to their appreciation of the property, while 34% said it was not important at all.
What to do with the house is one of the most consequential decisions that city planners will need to make as they move forward. It currently sits vacant at the center of the property, and the potential cost of rehabilitating it has been a sticking point for the project’s critics.
A study commissioned by the city from firms GRAEF and Isthmus Architecture last year estimated refurbishing could cost between $450 and $800 per square foot. With four floors including a basement that total 9,396 square feet, that would mean an additional $4.2 million to $7.5 million.
The costs of the project, between the property’s purchase price and whatever changes are to come, brought some residents to the meeting to support the site’s financial sustainability.
“It’s a large property, and with that comes construction and ongoing maintenance,” Shane Fry, owner of local Brownhouse Designs, told the committee. “I believe that the main concern with the property is the fiscal responsibility and the burden that this may place on Monona residents.”
Phil De Villers, who ran against now-Mayor Mary O’Connor in 2017, also voiced concern about the project’s financing. De Villers called for a small cafe or restaurant at San Damiano to help bring the city revenue. He argued that the city should have gone to referendum for decisions about the property, and questioned the nonprofit Friends of San Damiano’s ability to help the city pay for the project through fundraising.
When Monona purchased the property, it did so under an agreement with Friends of San Damiano that the nonprofit would raise funds privately to cover any future construction or maintenance at the site, as well as to offset the purchase price.
The group has raised about $250,000 so far, not including pledges made by other donors, Andrew Kitslaar, president of Friends of San Damiano, told the Herald-Independent. Monona’s capital improvement plan, approved at the city council’s Oct. 17 meeting, puts the nonprofit on the hook for $700,000 in prospective costs to cover master plan engineering and construction in 2025 and 2026.
In the survey, 21% of respondents identified financial sustainability as an important guiding principle, making the second-least popular choice out of nine proposed values. Just 20% and 24% placed a high importance on small- and medium-scale dining, respectively. More popular were intermittent dining opportunities, such as food carts and pop-up events (32%).
A number of residents spoke against commercial businesses at San Damiano, including John Sheild, who has tended to the property’s gardens for more than four decades.
“It is a sacred property to the Ho-Chunk people,” Sheild said. “Once the commercialization of the property begins, you’ll have to, as a committee, determine where that stops. It’s a fine line.”
The most popular facilities that could be added to the space, the survey said, were a park shelter with restrooms, picnic seating areas and historical markers.
Survey respondents were overwhelmingly white and of a higher income level than the average Monona resident. Of responses that indicated their race, 94% were white. While Monona’s median household income is $76,719, 72% of respondents said they earn more than $75,000 per year.
Next Steps
The meeting brought to a close the first, foundational phase of the process for San Damiano’s planners, MSA landscape architect Dan Williams told the crowd.
Since the beginning of this summer the steering committee and its partners have been gathering information from community members and the property itself. Williams presented the results of another survey, cataloging the species and condition of the space’s trees.
In an email after the meeting, Mayor O’Connor said she was pleased with the level of community engagement in determining the property’s future.
“Monona residents … want to give their input about the future of the property, which is what we're looking for,” she said. “This is just the beginning of the planning process. There will be more opportunities for the public to share their thoughts in the future as it moves forward."
Next for the planners is a concepting phase, in which architects will take the input they have received and craft broad visions for the space that align with identified values.
In March 2023, the final phase of creating a master plan will begin. Contractors will take the approved concepts and, with input from future public information meetings, create a detailed blueprint for the park-to-be. That phase will continue through the end of 2023.