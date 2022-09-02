Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program won 27 of 41 awards at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition in August.

"The success of SSfW members at the competition is a testament to the high quality and desirability of member products," said SSfW Director Lois Federman. "We are extremely excited to see our member companies succeed at this uniquely Wisconsin competition, bringing additional credibility and recognition to the SSfW brand.”