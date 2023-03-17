Abbey Inda always found herself around the ball this season.
The junior led the Monona Grove girls basketball team in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
Inda, along with three other Silver Eagles were named to the Badger-East All-Conference Team.
“Abbey stepped into a huge role this season, and did her job very well,” said Monona Grove head coach Brie Murphy. “She really was our floor general, and her basketball IQ is very high. She led our team in every stat aside from scoring, and had her hand in pretty much every scoring play, creating for herself and her teammates.”
Inda, a first team all-conference selection, averaged 7.7 points per game and scored a season-high 19 points against Beaver Dam. Inda also recorded 159 rebounds, 110 assists, 53 steals and 18 blocks.
Junior Brooklyn Tortorice was also named to the all-conference first team. After missing her sophomore season with injury, Tortorice returned to lead the Silver Eagles with 9.9 points per game. Tortorice scored a season-high 19 points against Stoughton and recorded 112 rebounds, 21 steals and nine blocks.
“She consistently hit big shots for us in important moments,” said Murphy. “She also consistently came up with big stops and rebounds in big games. Her competitiveness showed in every game, she just didn't want to lose.”
Senior Taylor Moreau was named as an honorable mention. Moreau averaged 9.3 points per game, leading the Silver Eagles with 45 made 3-pointers and scored a season-high 20 points against Sun Prairie West. Moreau, a four-year varsity player for MG, finishes with 639 career points scored.
“The way she led the team was the best I could have asked for with it being my first year as head coach,” said Murphy. “She made the transition easy, and continued to expand her role on offense and defense, hitting big shots for us and bringing defensive intensity any time she was on the court.”
Junior Aubrey Smith was also named to the honorable mention team. Smith scored eight points per game, recorded 113 rebounds, 13 blocks and 24 steals. Smith scored a season-high 19 points against DeForest.
“She commanded the inside of the paint, and made teams adjust their defense to her,” said Murphy. “Even when she isn't scoring game highs, she is drawing and kicking or finding cutters to create open buckets for her teammates.”
