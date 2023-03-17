Abbey Inda always found herself around the ball this season.

Abbey Inda
Junior Abbey Inda flips up a shot against Wauwatosa East. Inda was named to the Badger-East All-Conference first team. 

The junior led the Monona Grove girls basketball team in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Aubrey Smith's last-second putback gives Monona Grove girls basketball its first regional title win since 2015 with a victory over DeForest
Amy Hillery named new head coach for Monona Grove girls volleyball; Brianna Murphy takes over Monona Grove girls basketball program
Brooklyn Tortorice hits game-winner; Monona Grove girls basketball upsets Sun Prairie West
Brooklyn Tortorice
Junior Brooklyn Tortorice attempts a 3-pointer against Mount Horeb. Tortorice was a first team all-conference selection. 
Brooklyn Tortorice's game-winning layup gives Monona Grove girls basketball the win over Waunakee
Taylor Moreau
Senior Taylor Moreau drives to the basket during the season. Moreau was named as an honorable mention on the all-conference team. 
Monona Grove girls basketball selected to academic all-state; Avery Poole named honorable mention to division 2 all-state team; Poole, Abbey Inda and Taylor Moreau named all-conference
Aubrey Smith
Junior Aubrey Smith goes up for a shot against Mount Horeb. Smith was named as an honorable mention on the all-conference team. 
Aubrey Smith named by Monona Grove High School as its female Athlete of the Month for the month of february

