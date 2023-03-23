hot MONONA GROVE ATHLETICS Abbey Inda named by Monona Grove High School as its female athlete of the month for the month of March By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Mar 23, 2023 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monona Grove junior Abbey Inda was named by Monona Grove High School as its female “Athlete of the Month” for the month of March. Abbey Inda and Brooklyn Tortorice named to all-conference first team; Aubrey Smith and Taylor Moreau named honorable mentionsInda plays on the volleyball team and the girls basketball team. Below are her responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper.1) Best advice you’ve received from a coach?“Focus on the team’s success rather than individual success” Tia Justice and Taylor Moreau score season-highs; Monona Grove girls basketball rolls past Madison La Follete2) Favorite rivalry game?McFarland Monona Grove girls basketball nearly pulls off 16-point comeback as season ends in sectional semifinal3) Go to warm-up song?“Lose Yourself” by Eminem4) Favorite subject?English5) Job path you want to pursue when you’re older?Sports psychologist6) Favorite memory with the school program so far?Winning regionals/being regional champions Aubrey Smith's last-second putback gives Monona Grove girls basketball its first regional title win since 2015 with a victory over DeForest7) Favorite meal?Mac n’ cheese8) Best invention in the last 100 years?Television9) Favorite sports team?Warriors Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Cottage Grove weighs contracted EMS service, may leave Deer-Grove district Madeline Hogan wins three events as Monona Grove track and field opens its season at Whitewater Ryan Claringbole returns as Monona Public Library Director Monona Mayoral candidates share their priorities Isaiah Erb and Cole Inda named to all-conference second team; Emmett Toijala honorable mention Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!