A new head coach stepping into his first season might need time to get acclimated with the program and community.
Alex Mory does not.
Mory, who grew up in Cottage Grove before moving to Madison, will be taking over as head coach of the Monona Grove boys tennis team. Mory’s father, Gary, coached at Monona Grove and Madison East, while his other siblings went to Monona Grove High School.
“My dad was a big influence on me coming back to teaching and coaching and has been a big part of my life,” said Mory. “He was my coach also at Madison East, so it's always been an important thing for me. I look up to my dad a lot, so to follow in his footsteps is really cool for me.”
Mory takes over as head coach after boys tennis coach Charles Pyng passed away unexpectedly in the fall.
“With Charlie passing, I really wanted to keep that tradition going of what he had and extend what he’s done because he’s done so much at Monona Grove,” Mory said. “I wasn’t looking to replace anything, I was looking to extend what he has done so much to build in Monona Grove, so we’ll keep his traditions going.”
In his first season as Monona Grove head coach, Mory will look to fill some major holes in the lineup. The Silver Eagles lost the number one and number two singles players to graduation last spring.
At No. 1 singles, Chase Lindwall went to state last season, while Owen Dziedzic won the conference championship at No. 2 singles.
Looking to fill those spots will be Nathan Posset and Anders Rasmussen. Mory has named Posset to the number one slot, while Rasmussen will fall in at the No. 2 position.
“Nathan’s tennis knowledge is good and his intensity is good,” said Mory. “So far, he’s been the number one player.”
Mory anticipates other returners from last year’s team to fill out most of the remaining spots in the lineup. AJ Nelson, who played at No. 3 singles, will move to doubles.
John Rathgeber will return to singles action after playing at No. 4 singles last season. Bode Kroll, Lincoln Metcalfe and Dillon O’Brien return after playing at doubles last season.
“It's going to be tough figuring out the lineup because we have a lot of players that are really good,” Mory said. “I’m trying to piece together what that’s going to look like.”
Monona Grove starts the season on Tuesday, April 11 at 4:15 p.m. against Portage at Ahuska Park.
