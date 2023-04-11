hot Ally Hilgart scores in Monona Grove girls soccer win over Mount Horeb By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Ally Hilgart broke a scoreless tie with a goal in a Monona Grove girls soccer 1-0 win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday, April 11 at Mount Horeb High School. Monona Grove girls soccer: Isabelle Dehner and Maia Romero named Badger-East first team all-conference; Emma Dyer, Mara Hein, Val Giallombardo, Ally Hilgart and Kailey Adamski also recognizedHilgart scored in the second half off an assist from junior Isabelle Dehner. Cottage Grove extends TID to support affordable housing developmentMonona Grove is 2-1-2 on the season. Dani Lucey hits go-ahead two-run homer in a Monona Grove softball win against Fort Atkinson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now O’Connor wins fourth term as Monona Mayor Voters approve Monona Grove School District referendum in election MG baseball: Kaden Connor throws a no-hitter against Oregon Alex Mory follows in father's footsteps to become new head coach of Monona Grove boys tennis, Silver Eagles starting up new season Dani Lucey hits go-ahead two-run homer in a Monona Grove softball win against Fort Atkinson Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!