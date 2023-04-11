Senior Ally Hilgart broke a scoreless tie with a goal in a Monona Grove girls soccer 1-0 win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday, April 11 at Mount Horeb High School.

Hilgart scored in the second half off an assist from junior Isabelle Dehner.

