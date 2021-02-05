Mattyson Wilke, a leading candidate for Miss Basketball Wisconsin at the beginning of the season may have been out with a torn ACL, but the Beaver Dam High School girls basketball team still had plenty of weapons to throw at Monona Grove when the two teams played Feb. 2. One of them was Natalie Jens, who led all scorers with 24 points, as the Silver Eagles suffered a 74-32 defeat. Head Coach Tyler Kuehl said Beaver Dam, which has been a girls basketball powerhouse for a number of years, has the depth to make up for the loss of key players. “They have a lot of kids that can put the ball in the basket. When you play a team like that you do your best to limit the easy looks their best players get,” Kuehl said. The Silver Eagles stayed in the game in the first half and trailed 29-16 at the break. But Jens hit three 3-pointers in a row as Beaver Dam outscored MG 45-16 in the second half. Kuehl said his team played very tentatively on offense. “t can be intimidating playing a team that's had the type of success they've had and I don't think I did a great job of preparing our girls for that,” he said. Aside from Jens, 6-foot sophomore Kylie Wittenebel had 17 points and three other players had at least eight. Senior Peighton Nelson led MG with six points and Avery Poole had five. Despite falling by 32 points, Kuehl said his team can learn a lot from playing an accomplished squad such as Beaver Dam. “There is a lot we took from that game that we can use to grow going forward. One of the things I hope our girls see the most is the focus on the execution Beaver Dam plays with. That's all preparation,” Kuehl said. “They have great athletes, but you don't need to be a great athlete to execute on offense and defense as they do. We have a lot of room to grow in that area.”
hot featured
Lessons learned in loss to Beaver Dam
Trending Now
-
Positive COVID-19 case at Monona Grove on first day of school reopening
-
City of Monona, Dane County provide COVID updates
-
Monona Transit looks ahead as pandemic drops ridership to an all time low
-
Haessly set to retire as Taylor Prairie principal, Foster to take over in July
-
Tejeda wins butterfly, team qualifies for 11 state events
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.