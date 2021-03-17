FORT ATKINSON -- Monona Grove's volleyball team lost to Fort Atkinson 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 in a Badger South Conference road match on Tuesday.
The Silver Eagles (1-4, 1-1 Badger South) got eight kills apiece from freshman middle Brooklyn Tortorice and senior outside hitter Anabelle Vesperman. Junior outside hitter Mackenzie Zapp tallied six kills and senior middle hitter Ana Brennan four.
Junior setter Jada Braun totaled a team-high 29 assists and served a team-best three aces while Tortorice and Vesperman led the team in total blocks (three each).
Junior defensive specialist Sophia Melde tallied 20 digs and Vesperman registered 13.
