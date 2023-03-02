hot MONONA GROVE ATHLETICS Aubrey Smith named by Monona Grove High School as its female Athlete of the Month for the month of february By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Mar 2, 2023 Mar 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monona Grove junior Aubrey Smith has been selected by Monona Grove High School as its female "Athlete of the Month" for the month of February. Aubrey Smith's last-second putback gives Monona Grove girls basketball its first regional title win since 2015 with a victory over DeForestSmith plays on the girls basketball team. Below is her response to a Q/A sent out by the paper. 1) Best advice you’ve received from a coach?“Keep going, I am proud of you” Brooklyn Tortorice's game-winning layup gives Monona Grove girls basketball the win over Waunakee2) Favorite rivalry game?Beaver Dam and DeForest Aubrey Smith scores career-high 19 points; Monona Grove girls basketball remains undefeated in conference with win over DeForest3) Go to warm-up song?Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert4) Favorite subject?English or History5) Job path you want to pursue when you’re older?Business and marketing6) Favorite memory with the school program so far?Pre-game dancing in the locker room before we play7) Favorite meal?Ribs with a twice baked potato and green beans McFarland, Monona set candidate forums for April 4 election races8) Best invention in the last 100 years?iPhone9) Favorite sports team?Los Angeles Lakers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Aubrey Smith's last-second putback gives Monona Grove girls basketball its first regional title win since 2015 with a victory over DeForest Monona to regulate Airbnbs, other short-term rentals MG football: Cuinn Larsh signs with Northern Michigan University Cole Inda scores career-high 23 points; seniors step up in Monona Grove boys basketball playoff win against Reedsburg Max Weise scores 18; Monona Grove boys basketball gets past Watertown Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!