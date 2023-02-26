Brooklyn Tortorice
Buy Now

Junior Brooklyn Tortorice puts up a jump shot against DeForest. 

 Calahan Steed
REGIONAL CHAMPS
Buy Now

The Monona Grove girls basketball team poses with the regional plaque after defeating DeForest 46-45 in the regional championship game on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Monona Grove High School. 

The Monona Grove girls basketball was 4.1 seconds away from being eliminated by DeForest in the regional final for another season.

Monona Grove girls basketball gets past Stoughton before losing to DeForest

DeForest, who had knocked Monona Grove out in the 2022, 2020 and 2019 regional finals, had a 45-44 lead after an offensive putback on a missed free throw with 10 seconds left.

Karsyn Nelson
Buy Now

Junior Karsyn Nelson puts up a running jump shot against DeForest on Saturday, Feb. 25. 
Brooklyn Tortorice's game-winning layup gives Monona Grove girls basketball the win over Waunakee
Taylor Moreau
Buy Now

Senior Taylor Moreau puts up a shot against DeForest on Saturday, Feb. 25. 
MG football: Cuinn Larsh signs with Northern Michigan
Aubrey Smith scores career-high 19 points; Monona Grove girls basketball remains undefeated in conference with win over DeForest
Karsyn Nelson
Buy Now

Junior Karsyn Nelson puts up a running jump shot against DeForest on Saturday, Feb. 25. 
Brie Murphy
Buy Now

Monona Grove head coach Brie Murphy cuts down the remaining part of net after the Monona Grove girls basketball clinched the regional title. 
Monona Grove volleyball earns come-from-behind win against DeForest
Brooklyn Tortorice named to Badger-East All-Conference first team; Dani Lucey, Taylor Moreau and Brooke Ellingson named as honorable mentions
Brooklyn Tortorice hits game-winner; Monona Grove girls basketball upsets Sun Prairie West
Monona Grove boys soccer clinches regional title with win over Sauk Prairie

Tags