Senior Taylor Moreau inbounded the ball towards Smith, who had just come off setting a screen. Smith, a junior, caught the ball and spun away from her defender, putting up a shot towards the basket.
The shot hit the back of the rim and bounced out with two seconds left. However, Smith’s defender fell on the first shot attempt, leaving Smith open to catch the rebound.
With Norskies crashing the paint on the rebound, Smith jumped in the air to catch the ball and get off another shot. This time, the ball hit off the backboard and fell through the net to give the Silver Eagles a 46-45 lead with one second left.
“I made the quick sub for Aubrey, and I put Aubrey near the rim and I trusted her that it was going in,” added Monona Grove head coach Brie Murphy. “The first one didn’t drop, but she didn’t give up, so that was awesome for her to put that in and get that bucket.”
After a timeout, DeForest ran one last play with one second left, throwing a full-court pass, but it's shot missed, giving Monona Grove a 46-45 win on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Monona Grove High School in the regional final championship game. The win gives Monona Grove its first regional title since 2015.
“I’ve been a four-year varsity player, so this is my first time in this position,” said Moreau. “The years I’ve played, DeForest has knocked us out, so I was just hoping that in my senior year, we would get it done.”
“It’s amazing, we’ve come so far and have worked so hard in practice and I feel like this team is really going to go far and I’m really proud of them,” Smith added.
Monona Grove trailed in the second half before a 9-0 run swung the momentum back to the Silver Eagles. Moreau hit a 3-pointer and freshman Danielle Becker made two 3-pointers to turn a 40-34 deficit into a 43-40 lead with 4:32 left in the game.
“That completely shifted the momentum in our favor,” said Murphy. “Danielle went in and we say, ‘stay ready’, and she was ready. She has that confidence and skill and I knew both of those were going in.”
Monona Grove led until the final 14 seconds when DeForest was sent to the foul line down two points. The Norskies cut the lead to one on its first made free throw, but missed the second one. The rebound was grabbed by a DeForest player and the putback was successful to give the Norskies the lead.
Once again, Monona Grove proved to be unfazed by the high-pressure situation. The Silver Eagles, who won an overtime game against state-ranked Beaver Dam, along with last-second wins against Waunakee and Sun Prairie West this season, pulled out another win to keep its season alive.
“The tenacity is insane, you have to give your hats off to that,” said Murphy. “In the first half, we shot 16% from the field, so to come back from that and keep fighting and find our shots, find our looks and just grind out our points, that’s what we had to do and they got it done.”
Moreau and junior Abbey Inda each scored 11 points to lead the Silver Eagles. Junior Brooklyn Tortorice and Becker both added six points, junior Tia Justice scored five points, junior Karsyn Nelson recorded four points and Smith finished with three points.
Monona Grove (21-4) will face McFarland (24-2) in the sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. at Stoughton High School on Thursday, March 2.
Monona Grove 62, Mount Horeb 20
In the regional semifinal, the Silver Eagles cruised to a 62-20 win over Mount Horeb on Friday, Feb. 24 at Monona Grove High School.
Senior Taylor Moreau scored a game-high 13 points. Aubrey Smith recorded eight points, Sophia Lee added seven points and Brooklyn Tortorice scored six points.
Delaney Bracken (5), Abbey Inda (5), Sydney Glynn (5), Danielle Becker (5), Kora Glynn (3), Karsyn Nelson (3) and Avery Tirschman (2) also contributed for the Silver Eagles.