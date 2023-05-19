Close games have not been kind to the Monona Grove softball team this season.
The Silver Eagles were 2-7 in games decided by one run entering their matchup against Platteville on Thursday, May 18 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
Monona Grove junior Bree Loushine helped the Silver Eagles get a close-game victory with a walk-off single for a 3-2 victory over Platteville.
With two outs and trailing by a run, Loushine swung at the first pitch in her at-bat and hit a fly ball to left field. Freshmen Ava Lynch and Payton Hanson scored from third and second base, respectively, to give Monona Grove the 3-2 win.
Loushine also scored the Silver Eagles first run of the game, crossing home plate after an RBI single from sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo in the sixth. Loushine finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Senior Madi Miller pitched four innings, allowing four hits and one run to score, while recording a strikeout. Junior Jeneya Marquez Perez earned the win with three innings pitched, allowing one run and recording three strikeouts.
Monona Grove finishes the regular season with a record of 10-15. The Silver Eagles will face Holmen (14-7) on Tuesday, May 23 at 4:45 p.m. at Viking Elementary School in Holmen in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 Regional.
Middleton scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat the Silver Eagles 6-5 on Wednesday, May 17 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
Cora Thomas of Middleton hit an RBI single to tie the game at 5-5 and then Mckenzie Pertzborn hit an RBI groundout to score Thomas for the go-ahead run.
For Monona Grove, sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo hit a solo home run in the fourth and then senior Lindsey Ritzema hit a sacrifice flyout to score senior Dani Lucey.
In the fifth, Zegadlo hit a two-run double to score freshman Kyra Killebrew and junior Jeneya Marquez Perez. Zegaldo then scored on an RBI double from Lucey, which gave MG a brief 5-4 lead before Middleton rallied in the sixth.
Zegadlo and Lucey both finished 2-for-3, accouting for all of Monona Grove’s hits. Ritzema pitched five innings, allowing six runs (four earned) and recording a strikeout.
