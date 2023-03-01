In the playoffs, you need your seniors to step up.

Eddie Rivera
Senior Eddie Rivera goes up for a layup in a Monona Grove boys basketball 85-79 win over Reedsburg in the first round of the WIAA Regionals on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Rivera scored two points in the win. 
The class of 2023 did its job as the seniors scored 56 of the Silver Eagles’ 85 points in a Monona Grove boys basketball 85-79 win over Reedsburg in the first round of regionals on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Monona Grove High School.

Max Weise
Senior Max Weise gets fouled while going up for a shot in Monona Grove's 85-79 win against Reedsburg on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Weise scored 14 points in the win. 
Chase Yinko
Sophomore Chase Yinko guards a Reedsburg player in the first half of Monona Grove's win. 
Isaiah Erb
Junior Isaiah Erb goes up for a shot against Reedsburg. 
Cole Inda
Senior Cole Inda goes up for a shot against Reedsburg. Inda scored a career-high 23 points in the win. 
Emmett Toijala
Junior Emmett Toijala goes up for a shot against Reedsburg. 
Johnny Bittner
Senior Johnny Bittner guards a Reedsburg player in MG's 85-79 win. Bittner scored a season-high 12 points in the win. 
AJ Nelson
Sophomore AJ Nelson goes up for a shot against Reedsburg. 
