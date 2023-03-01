The class of 2023 did its job as the seniors scored 56 of the Silver Eagles’ 85 points in a Monona Grove boys basketball 85-79 win over Reedsburg in the first round of regionals on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Monona Grove High School.
“Our guys handled a big tournament game well,” said Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel. “We had four turnovers in the game, and that’s a sign of a team that can play at the end of the game. We handled the pressure well at the end, got to the free-throw line and anytime you get a tournament win, that’s a good way to start.”
Reedsburg, the 12th seed, gave Monona Grove, the fifth seed, all it could handle as the Silver Eagles led 47-46 with 13:23 left in the game. Coming out of a Monona Grove timeout, the Silver Eagles went on a 20-8 run to pull away with the lead.
Zweifel credits the Silver Eagles for finding the soft spots in the Reedsburg defense to score on open looks.
“They were over-playing on the top of the key area, and we were able to slip and get a couple of easy baskets towards the rim,” said Zweifel.
During the run, senior Max Weise hit a 3-pointer, while junior Emmett Toijala and senior Cole Inda each converted a 3-point play.
Senior Johnny Bittner scored on a pair of baskets at the rim, while Inda made a free throw, junior Lucca Svaldi went 2-2 at the line and Inda also scored on a fast-break layup which forced a Reedsburg timeout with the Silver Eagles up 67-54.
Defense proved to be the Silver Eagles’ strength, helping Monona Grove find a spark in the first half. Early on, the Beavers held a 12-6 lead before the Silver Eagles went on a 14-2 run to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Along with Weise and Inda, three other Silver Eagles reached double figures. Toijala also scored 14 points, Bittner had a season-high 12 points and junior Lucca Svaldi recorded 11 points. Senior Josh Kirore (5), sophomore AJ Nelson (4) and Rivera (2) also contributed for the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove (16-8 overall) will face Sauk Prairie (17-7), the fourth seed, on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at Sauk Prairie High School. In a previous matchup, the Silver Eagles earned a 72-65 road win over Sauk Prairie on Saturday, Jan. 21.