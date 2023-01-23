McFarland senior Dadon Gillen scored a career-high 30 points in a McFarland boys basketball non-conference win over Monona Grove on Monday, Jan. 23 at McFarland High School.

Mya Tweedy wins floors, Savanna Gangstad wins vault; Monona Grove gymnastics loses to Sauk Prairie

Gillen, who passed his previous career-high of 28, scored 23 points in the first half. Gillen made nine field goals, while making 12-13 free throws.

Luke Rux and Jaden Denman medal at Sparta Invite for MGM wrestling
Cole Inda
Buy Now

Senior Cole Inda goes up for a layup against McFarland. 
Isaiah Erb
Buy Now

Junior Isaiah Erb weaves through defenders to score a basket against McFarland. 
Emmett Toijala scores career-high 22 points; Monona Grove boys basketball wins in overtime over Sauk Prairie
Lucca Svaldi
Buy Now

Junior Lucca Svaldi attempts a 3-pointer against McFarland. 
Emmett Toijala
Buy Now

Junior Emmett Toijala fights through contact to make a 3-point play. 

Tags