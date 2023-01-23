hot Cole Inda scores new career-high in a Monona Grove boys basketball loss to McFarland By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McFarland senior Dadon Gillen scored a career-high 30 points in a McFarland boys basketball non-conference win over Monona Grove on Monday, Jan. 23 at McFarland High School. Mya Tweedy wins floors, Savanna Gangstad wins vault; Monona Grove gymnastics loses to Sauk PrairieGillen, who passed his previous career-high of 28, scored 23 points in the first half. Gillen made nine field goals, while making 12-13 free throws. Luke Rux and Jaden Denman medal at Sparta Invite for MGM wrestling Buy Now Senior Cole Inda goes up for a layup against McFarland. Calahan Steed For McFarland, seniors Aidan Chislom (19) and Deven Kulp (12) reached double figures. Senior Kyle Kussow (7) and junior Andrew Kelley (4) also contributed for the Spartans. Buy Now Junior Isaiah Erb weaves through defenders to score a basket against McFarland. Calahan Steed For Monona Grove, senior Cole Inda also broke his previous career-high scoring mark with 19 points. Inda’s previous career-high was 18 points. Emmett Toijala scores career-high 22 points; Monona Grove boys basketball wins in overtime over Sauk Prairie Buy Now Junior Lucca Svaldi attempts a 3-pointer against McFarland. Calahan Steed Junior Isaiah Erb (13) and junior Emmett Toijala (12) also reached double figures for the Silver Eagles. Buy Now Junior Emmett Toijala fights through contact to make a 3-point play. Calahan Steed Senior Max Weise (7), junior Lucca Svaldi (5) and senior Josh Kirore (2) also contributed for Monona Grove. The Spartans are 12-2 on the season, while the Silver Eagles are 11-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Brooklyn Tortorice's game-winning layup gives Monona Grove girls basketball the win over Waunakee Monona Grove girls basketball defeats Beaver Dam in overtime; takes sole possesion of first place in conference Cole Inda scores career-high; Monona Grove boys basketball wins fourth game in a row with a win over Badger Cottage Grove to host open house on facilities planning McKinney resigns from Monona Grove School Board Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!