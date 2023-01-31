The Monona Grove boys basketball team clamped down defensively against Beaver Dam in a 67-41 win on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Monona Grove High School.

Emmett Toijala
Junior Emmett Toijala puts up a shot against Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Toijala scored a game-high 18 points in the win. 
“We really tried to focus our defense away from the basket to put ball pressure on them and try to make them beat us off the dribble and our guys did a great job,” said Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel.

Cole Inda
Senior Cole Inda absorbs contact to score a basket against Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Inda scored seven points in the win. 
Johnny Bittner
Senior Johnny Bittner absorbs contact to get a shot off against Beaver Dam. 
Lucca Svaldi
Junior Lucca Svaldi makes a basket in the second half against Beaver Dam. 
Eddie Rivera
Senior Eddie Rivera weaves his way through the Beaver Dam press defense. 
Isaiah Erb
Junior Isaiah Erb lets a 3-pointer fly on Tuesday, Jan. 31. 
Max Weise
Senior Max Weise attempts a 3-pointer against Beaver Dam. 
AJ Nelson
Sophomore AJ Nelson fades away on a shot attempt against Beaver Dam. 
Conner Fritz
Senior Conner Fritz scored six points in the second half of a win against Beaver Dam. 
