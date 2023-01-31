“We really tried to focus our defense away from the basket to put ball pressure on them and try to make them beat us off the dribble and our guys did a great job,” said Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel.
The Silver Eagles forced turnovers and tough shots, holding the Golden Beavers to just 16 first-half points.
“We really held their guards down, didn’t give them many open 3’s… and as the season has gone on, we’re evolving better as a defensive team,” said Zweifel.
On offense, Monona Grove gave Beaver Dam fits as the Golden Beavers went from man-to-man to multiple zones to try and stop the Silver Eagles. In the first half, the Silver Eagles found soft spots in the zone with drives to the basket. Senior Johnny Bittner drove to the rim, scoring five points in the first half with two baskets near the rim.
“I followed my teammates flowing to the basket after shots in case they missed, got a lot of rebounds and when they went to that zone, I just flowed to the ball,” said Toijala.
In the second half, Beaver Dam went back to man defense. That didn’t stop Toijala, who found open looks to make four field goals, finishing the game with a game-high 18 points. Junior Lucca Svaldi added seven points in the second half to finish with nine points. Bittner also scored nine points.
Senior Max Weise (8), senior Conner Fritz (6), junior Isaiah Erb (5), sophomore AJ Nelson (3) and senior Eddie Rivera (2) also contributed for the Silver Eagles.
After two losses, the Silver Eagles close out the month of January with wins over Plymouth and Beaver Dam. With the win, Monona Grove moves out of a tie with Beaver Dam for sole possession of fifth-place in the Badger-East.