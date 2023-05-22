At the Badger-East Conference Championships held at Monona Grove High School, the Monona Grove boys track and field team took sixth with 58.5 points, while the girls track and field team finished seventh with 40 points on Tuesday, May 16.

For the boys, the 4x100 relay team of seniors Brady Voss and Cuinn Larsh, along with juniors Zachary Cadogan and Gavin Hablewitz ran second at 44.53 seconds. The same relay team ran the 4x200 relay race in one minute and 35.07 seconds to place fourth.

