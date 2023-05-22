At the Badger-East Conference Championships held at Monona Grove High School, the Monona Grove boys track and field team took sixth with 58.5 points, while the girls track and field team finished seventh with 40 points on Tuesday, May 16.
For the boys, the 4x100 relay team of seniors Brady Voss and Cuinn Larsh, along with juniors Zachary Cadogan and Gavin Hablewitz ran second at 44.53 seconds. The same relay team ran the 4x200 relay race in one minute and 35.07 seconds to place fourth.
The 4x400 relay team of junior Jayden Gramann, sophomore Cal Woerth, freshman Nicholas Lindert Olivenc and Cadogan took third at 3:39.00.
The 4x800 relay team of junior Nick Pacubas, sophomore Finnian Sardar, sophomore Braydon Campbell and senior Xavier Wollerman placed fourth at 9:03.43. Pacubas ran seventh in the 800 meter at 2:09.77.
Gramann scored fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 42.50 seconds. Gramann (17.29) and junior David Loess (17.44) ran sixth and seventh in the 110-meter hurdles.
In the high jump, junior Kyle Nelson took fourth at five feet and six inches, while senior Xavier Faison scored fifth at five feet and six inches. Junior Liam Miller scored fifth in the shot put at 45 feet and nine inches.
Freshman Henry Hogan placed sixth at 19 feet and 8.5 inches in the long jump. Juniors Eli Theiler (123’ 0”) and Easton Luedke (116’ 2”) threw seventh and eighth in the discus throw.
Freshman Nicholas Lindert Olivenc scored eighth in the 100-meter dash finals at 12.09 seconds. Voss finished eighth in the 200-meter dash finals at 23.76 seconds.
Junior Adam Gray took eighth in the 1600 meter at 4:45.73. Woerth ran eighth in the 400 meter at 54.45 seconds.
For the girls, senior Erica Eastman ran second in the 1600 meter at five minutes and 15.87 seconds. In the discus throw, senior Jane Procter placed fourth at 105 feet and four inches, while sophomore Julia Robbins (105’ 4”) took seventh.
Sophomore Cassie King ran fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.80. King also scored eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 52.74 seconds.
The 4x800 relay team of senior Kassandra Durow, sophomore Eliza Martin, junior Marissa Light and freshman Emma Vitucci ran sixth at 11:41.70. Sophomore Greta Dietsche scored sixth in the 3200 meter at 13:20.73.
The 4x200 relay team of junior Anna Raskob, junior Abby Bykowski, sophomore Ramona Angilieri and junior Allie Simac took seventh at 1:59.28. Simac tied for seventh in the high jump with a mark of four feet and eight inches.
Freshman Mya Zukowski scored seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:08.37. The 4x100 relay team of Raskob, Bykowski, junior Megan Keaveny and junior Laila Fackie placed seventh at 56.85.
The 4x400 relay team of Zykowski, junior Abby McConnell, sophomore Reese Jorgenson and senior Kate Walsh ran seventh at 4:44.01. Zykowski tied for fifth in the pole vault at eight feet.
Wauankee won both the boys and girls championships.