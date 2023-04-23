At the 2023 John Klement Invitational, the Monona Grove track and field team won four events as the boys finished eighth and the girls took sixth on Friday, April 21 at Monona Grove High School.
For the boys, Henry Hogan took second in the long jump at 20 feet and 0.75 inches. Easton Luedke scored second place in the discus throw at 129 feet and eight inches, while Eli Theiler (115’ 4”) took ninth.
Jayden Gramann placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 43.86 seconds, while David Loess (45.08) ran ninth. Gramann took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles finals at 17.09 seconds.
Nicholas Lindert Olivenc (24.73) and Cuinn Larsh (24.80) ran eighth and 10th in the 200-meter dash finals. The 4x100 relay team ran third at 44.63 seconds, while the 4x400 relay team scored ninth at 3:47.33.
The boys’ sprint medley relay team placed fifth at 4:04.48. The distance medley relay team ran fourth at 11:52.25. Kyle Nelson took sixth in the high jump at five feet and six inches.
Gavin Larson placed ninth in the pole vault at nine feet and six inches. Chixing Thao scored 10th in the triple jump at 36 feet and five inches.
The boys team finished eighth with 42 points. Verona won the boys event with 124 points.
For the girls, Erica Eastman won the 3200 meter in 11:44.03. Madeline Hogan took first place in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.64.
Hogan also won the 300-meter hurdles at 49.02 seconds, while Cassie King (52.92) placed fifth. In the high jump, Hogan finished first at five feet, while Allie Simac placed seventh at four feet and eight inches.
The girls placed sixth with 73 points. Verona won the competition with 139.5 points.
Badger Conference Quad
The Monona Grove boys and girls track and field team each won an event at the Badger Conference Quad at Mount Horeb High School on Tuesday, April 18.
For the girls, Cassie King won the 100-meter hurdles at 17.70 seconds, while Mya Zubowski (19.10) ran sixth. King placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 53.90 seconds, while Reese Jorgenson (56.8) tied for sixth place.
Elise Quale took second place in the shot put at 32 feet and two inches, while Kyden Smith (31’ 4”) placed third and Laila Fackie (27’ 4”) scored fourth.
Jane Procter placed second in the discus throw at 102 feet and seven inches, while Julia Robbins (89’ 8”) scored fourth and Fackie (71’) took sixth. Kate Walsh placed fourth in the 400-meter dash at 1:09.70.
In the 100-meter dash, Evelyn Stelzer (14.50) and Mira Strickford-Becker (14.60) placed seventh and ninth. Megan Keaveny (30.3) and Zubowski (30.3) tied for sixth in the 200 meter.
The 4x100 relay team of Keaveny, Strickford-Becker, Laila Fackie and Evelyn Stelzer ran third at 57.30 seconds. The 4x200 relay team of Anna Raskob, Abby Bykowski, Ramona Angilieri and Allie Simac placed third at 2:01.90.
Zukowski and Simac tied for third in the pole vault at six feet and six inches. Evelyn Stelzer scored sixth in the triple jump at 27 feet.
Makayla Rogers (6:57.70) ran seventh in the 1600 meter. Keaveny placed eighth in the high jump at four feet. In the high jump, Ava Guimond (12’ 3.75”) scored seventh, while Lilly Severson (10’ 3”) placed eighth.
For the boys, Eli Theiler won the shot put at 41 feet and 11 inches. Jacob Bonjour (37’ 6”) placed fourth and Easton Luedke (34’ 1”) took eighth in the shot put as well.
Theiler placed third in the discus throw at 120 feet and 10 inches, while Tanner Wolf (101’ 11”) scored fifth.
Braydon Campbell (10:50.5) ran second in the 3200 meter. Jayden Gramann (16.8) placed second in the 110-meter hurdles, while David Loess (18.1) scored fourth and Naevon Loredo (18.8) ran sixth.
The 4x100 relay team of Chixing Thao, Gavin Hablewitz, Zachary Cadogan and Cal Woerth ran second at 46.3 seconds. The 4x200 relay team of Ben Breitbach, Isaiah Tecpoyotl, Thao and Gavin Larson ran third at 1:43.0.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Gramann (43.6) took second, Loredo (46.4) placed fourth and Loess (47.5) ran sixth. The 4x400 relay team of Cadogan, Loess, Larson and Woerth ran third at 3:51.0.
Kyle Nelson took third in the high jump at five feet and six inches, while Henry Hogan (5’ 0”) placed sixth.
Nicholas Lindert Olivenc (11.50) placed fifth in the 100-meter dash. Linder Olivence (23.7) ran second, Woerth (23.9) placed third and Gramann (24.10) scored fifth in the 200 meter.
Lukas Beck ran fifth in the 400 meter at 57.90 seconds, while Finnian Sardar (1:01.1) took eighth. In the 800 meter, Blake Cook (2:25.5), Brennan Thomas (2:26.6) and Peyton Janda (2:33.9) finished sixth, seventh and ninth respectively.
Aaron Dieter (5:10.3) ran fifth, Miles Redding (5:37.0) took eighth and William Genne (6:06.8) placed ninth in the 1600 meter.
The 4x800 relay team of Janda, Jackson Ida, Jacob Brochtrup and David Schuchart placed fourth at 10:05.6. Cadogan (17’ 6.75”) and Breitbach (17’ 0”) took seventh and eighth, respectively, in the long jump.
In the triple jump, Andy Li (32’ 2”) placed seventh and Leon Li (30’ 7”) took eighth.