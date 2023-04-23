At the 2023 John Klement Invitational, the Monona Grove track and field team won four events as the boys finished eighth and the girls took sixth on Friday, April 21 at Monona Grove High School.

Allie Simac
Allie Simac clears the bar in the high jump on Friday, April 21. Simac took seventh in the event with a mark of four feet and eight inches. 

For the boys, Henry Hogan took second in the long jump at 20 feet and 0.75 inches. Easton Luedke scored second place in the discus throw at 129 feet and eight inches, while Eli Theiler (115’ 4”) took ninth.

Adam Gray
Adam Gray competes in the distance relay on Friday, April 21 at the John Klement Invitational. 
Gavin Hablewitz
Gavin Hablewitz competes in the 100-meter dash prelims on Friday, April 21. 
