Junior Ethan Johnson and sophomore Hayden McGlynn will return to the state swim championship to represent the Monona Grove boys swim team after qualifying for state in three events at the Verona Area Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 11.
McGlynn qualified for state after a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley at one minute and 58.71 seconds. Johnson took eighth overall at 2:01.76, but did not qualify for state in that event.
McGlynn also qualified for state in the 100-yard breaststroke, taking eighth place at 1:00.23. Johnson qualified for state in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing eighth at 53.19 seconds.
Johnson and McGlynn swam at the 2021 Division 1 State Championships with McGlynn taking 22nd in the 200-yard individual. Both swimmers competed on the 200-yard individual medley relay, which scored 12th and Johnson was on the 400-yard freestyle team that took 14th overall.
The WIAA 2023 Division 1 Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium. Doors open for spectators an hour before the event starts.
The Silver Eagles took 10th as a team at the Division 1 Sectional with 103 points. The 200-yard medley relay team of Johnson, McGlynn, senior Joey Thompson and junior Danny O’Malley placed 10th at 1:42.14. O’Malley took 18th in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:57.08.
Thompson (25.08) swam 27th in the 50-yard freestyle, O’Malley (53.25) placed 22nd in the 100-yard freestyle and sophomore Braydon Campbell (5:58.33) finished 11th in the 500-yard freestyle.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Thompson, sophomore James McAllister, Campbell and junior Sam Steenhagen swam 10th at 1:39.56. Sophomore Morris Salzmann (1:02.65) placed 18th in the 100-yard backstroke. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of O’Malley, Steenhagen, McGlynn and Johnson scored 10th at 3:27.56.
Team scores: Middleton 387, Madison Memorial 312, Madison West 284, Sun Prairie East 211, Oregon 170, Madison East/La Follette 169, Verona 166, Sun Prairie West 162, Waunakee 124, Monona Grove 103, Watertown 54.