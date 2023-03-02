hot MONONA GROVE ATHLETICS Ethan Johnson named by Monona Grove High School as its male athlete for the month for February By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Mar 2, 2023 Mar 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monona Grove junior Ethan Johnson was named by Monona Grove High School as its male "Athlete of the Month" for the month of February. Hayden McGlynn finishes top ten in the breaststroke; Monona Grove boys swim earns PRs at stateJohnson swims on the Monona Grove boys swim team and also plays on the soccer team. Below are his responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper. Monona Grove boys soccer clinches regional title with win over Sauk Prairie1) Best advice you’ve received from a coach?“You can’t give 100% every day, but you can give 100% of that day”2) Favorite rivalry game?The Waunakee Meet Ethan Johnson and Hayden McGlynn headed back to state after qualifying in three events; Monona Grove boys swim 10th at sectionals3) Go to warm-up song?Wicked Freestyle by Nardo Wick4) Favorite subject?Math5) Job path you want to pursue when you’re older?Healthcare6) Favorite memory with the school program so far?Making state in two events my freshman year Monona Grove boys swim 18th in Division 1 state meet7) Favorite meal?Grilled Chicken8) Best invention in the last 100 years?McChicken9) Favorite sports team?Green Bay Packers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Swim Monona Grove Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Aubrey Smith's last-second putback gives Monona Grove girls basketball its first regional title win since 2015 with a victory over DeForest Monona to regulate Airbnbs, other short-term rentals MG football: Cuinn Larsh signs with Northern Michigan University Cole Inda scores career-high 23 points; seniors step up in Monona Grove boys basketball playoff win against Reedsburg Max Weise scores 18; Monona Grove boys basketball gets past Watertown Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!