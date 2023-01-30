The Monona Grove boys swim team placed in the top five in two events at the Shorewood Invitational, placing ninth as a team on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Junior Ethan Johnson finished third in the 100-yard butterfly at 54.52 seconds. Johnson (2:04.44) and sophomore Hayden McGlynn (2:05.28) placed fourth and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.

