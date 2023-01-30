The 400-yard freestyle relay team of O’Malley, Steenhagen, McGlynn and Johnson finished eighth at 3:31.92. McGlynn took eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:05.24.
O’Malley (1:02.78) took 16th in the 100-yard backstroke. In the 100-yard freestyle, O’Malley (53.62) placed 14th.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of sophomore James McAllister, junior Blake Cook, sophomore Braydon Campbell and senior Joey Thompson scored 15th at 1:44.25. Campbell (5:42.30) swam 16th in the 500-yard freestyle. In the 50-yard freestyle, Thompson and Steenhagen tied for 30th with a time of 25.44 seconds.
Freshman Vonn Scheunemann scored 33rd in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:16.75.
Monona Grove 102, Watertown 68
The Monona Grove boys swim team won seven events in a 102-68 victory over Watertown at Riverside Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Danny O’Malley, Hayden McGlynn, Ethan Johnson and Sam Steenhagen finished first in one minute and 48.21 seconds. Johnson won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:05.95 with Dominic Puccio (2:19.62) in second.
Johnson scored first in the 100-yard butterfly in 55.98 seconds, while McGlynn (57.05) and Puccio (1:05.45) took second and third respectively. Steenhagen swam first in the 100-yard freestyle at 56.91 seconds.
McGlynn won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.30, while O’Malley (1:05.67) finished second. Steenhagen (1:10.56) finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with Braydon Campbell (1:11.06) in second. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of O’Malley, Steenhagen, McGlynn and Johnson took first in 3:34.24.
O’Malley (2:04.51) scored second in the 200-yard freestyle. Joey Thompson (25.73) finished second in the 50-yard freestyle.
Blake Cook (5:58.55) took second in the 500-yard freestyle. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Cook, James McAllister, Puccio and Thompson swam second in 1:44.12.