Cole Inda finished his Monona Grove basketball career with a bang.
The senior guard reached double figures in his last five games and scored a career-high 23 points against Reedsburg.
Cole Inda finished his Monona Grove basketball career with a bang.
The senior guard reached double figures in his last five games and scored a career-high 23 points against Reedsburg.
To cap off the strong season, Inda was named to the Badger-East All-Conference Team, earning a second team selection.
“What a finish to his senior year, just his improvement and confidence level grew as the season went on,” said Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel. “Our offense really allowed him to get to some of his strengths, and that’s to give him opportunities to get isolated in a one-on-one situation.”
Inda averaged 10 points a game and recorded 40 assists, 26 steals and 58 rebounds. Inda was joined on the all-conference second team by junior guard Isaiah Erb. Erb led the Silver Eagles with 13.1 points per game, and also shot 35% from 3-point territory.
Erb scored a season-high 24 points against West Bend West. After the West Bend West game, Erb reached double figures in seven straight games.
“He did a great job of letting the game come to him,” said Zweifel. “He’d knocked down the three, but was able to get close to the basket and finish inside. He would just quietly make baskets and big baskets when we needed them.”
Junior guard Emmett Toijala was named as an honorable mention to the all-conference team. Toijala scored 9.8 points per game, grabbed 82 rebounds and recorded 39 assists.
“Emmett's very solid on both ends of the court, both defensively and offensively,” said Zweifel. “Both him and Erb really benefited from the minutes that they saw as sophomores.”
Toijala scored a season-high 22 points against Sauk Prairie. Toijala closed out the season with seven straight games of scoring in double figures.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.