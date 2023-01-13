Monona Grove junior Isaiah Erb hasn’t shied away from the spotlight this week.

After scoring a career-high 24 points on Saturday, Jan. 7 against West Bend West, Erb came up clutch against Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Isaiah Erb scores career-high 24 points in a Monona Grove boys basketball win against West Bend West
Monona Grove boys basketball wins holiday tournament
Playoff preview: Monona Grove riding three-game win streak into the playoffs
Madeline Hogan signs with University of Wisconsin track and field team
Brooklyn Tortorice hits game-winner; Monona Grove girls basketball upsets Sun Prairie West

Tags