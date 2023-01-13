Monona Grove junior Isaiah Erb hasn’t shied away from the spotlight this week.
After scoring a career-high 24 points on Saturday, Jan. 7 against West Bend West, Erb came up clutch against Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Erb scored a layup at the buzzer, tying the game and sending it into overtime. In overtime, Erb hit a go-ahead 3-pointer as the Monona Grove boys basketball team hung on for a 74-71 win over the Redhawks at Monona Grove High School.
The Silver Eagles entered the second half with a 16-point lead before Milton chipped away. The MG offense went on a five minute scoring drought as the Redhawks erased the deficit and then held a four-point lead with 12 seconds left in regulation.
Junior guard Emmett Toijala converted a 3-point lead to cut the Milton lead to one. After Milton went 1-2 at the free-throw line, the Silver Eagles set up a play for Erb as they trailed 64-62 with seven seconds left.
“We ran a flare (ball) screen to Isaiah, and he got the ball on top,” said Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel. “He went by the first guy and nobody came and helped.”
Erb drove to the basket, converting the wide-open layup attempt before the buzzer sounded, sending the game into overtime with the score tied at 64-64.
“He’s been able to catch the ball in space,” said Zweifel. “This week, we’re doing a better job of screening shooters to get open and creating some space for our shooters and Isaiah has been able to knock down some shots and be able to attack the rim.”
In overtime, Erb hit a 3-point field goal with 25 seconds left to put the Silver Eagles up 72-71. After a stop on defense, senior Johnny Bittner made both free throws with four seconds left to extend the lead to 74-71. Milton’s half-court heave was missed, and Monona Grove won 74-71 in Badger-East Conference action.
Erb made five 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 24 points. Toijala added 18 points, while senior Cole Inda tied a season-high with 14 points scored. Junior Lucca Svaldi (9), senior Max Weise (7), Bittner (3) and sophomore AJ Nelson (2) also contributed for the Silver Eagles.
The win moves Monona Grove past Milton for fourth place in the conference standings. MG is 8-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
On Saturday, the Monona Grove boys basketball team will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1998 state tournament boys basketball team during its game against Green Bay East.
