MONONA GROVE ATHLETICS

Isaiah Erb named by Monona Grove High School as its male "Athlete of the Month" for the month of March

By Calahan Steed
Mar 24, 2023

Monona Grove junior Isaiah Erb was named by Monona Grove High School as its male "Athlete of the Month" for the month of March.

Erb plays on the golf, football and basketball teams. Below are his responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper.

1) Best advice you've received from a coach?
"Win the Day" - Coach Roar

2) Favorite rivalry game?
Milton

3) Go to warm-up song?
"In a Minute" Lil Baby

4) Favorite subject?
Math

5) Job path you want to pursue when you're older?
Athletic trainer

6) Favorite memory with the school program so far?
Beating Edgewood in the first game of the year

7) Favorite meal?
Texas Roadhouse

8) Best invention in the last 100 years?
The 3-point line

9) Favorite sports team?
Bucks