Monona Grove junior Isaiah Erb was named by Monona Grove High School as its male “Athlete of the Month” for the month of March.

Isaiah Erb and Cole Inda named to all-conference second team; Emmett Toijala honorable mention

Erb plays on the golf, football and basketball teams. Below are his responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper.

Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La Follette
Isaiah Erb makes two big shots in a Monona Grove boys basketball overtime win against Milton
Max Weise hits go-ahead three to give Monona Grove boys basketball the win over Edgewood
Emmett Toijala scores 18; Monona Grove boys basketball wins against Beaver Dam

Tags