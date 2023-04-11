Seniors Jackson Hewitt and Sam Baum held Edgewood to just two hits in a Monona Grove baseball 5-2 win on Tuesday, April 11 at Fireman’s Park in Cottage Grove.

Hewitt earned the win with 5.2 innings pitched, six strikeouts and one hit allowed. Baum took the save with 1.1 innings pitched in relief, two strikeouts and one hit allowed.

