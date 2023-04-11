hot Jackson Hewitt and Sam Baum hold Edgewood to two hits in a Monona Grove baseball win By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 11, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Seniors Jackson Hewitt and Sam Baum held Edgewood to just two hits in a Monona Grove baseball 5-2 win on Tuesday, April 11 at Fireman’s Park in Cottage Grove. MG baseball: Kaden Connor throws a no-hitter against OregonHewitt earned the win with 5.2 innings pitched, six strikeouts and one hit allowed. Baum took the save with 1.1 innings pitched in relief, two strikeouts and one hit allowed. Monona Grove baseball named honorable mentions in preseason Division 1 rankingsSophomore Dom Najacht hit a two-run single in the bottom of the second inning, scoring seniors Johnny Bittner and Eddie Rivera. Vince Schmitz, Taylor Carlson, Pete Strommen and Noah Punzel selected to home talent all-star gameIn the third, Rivera drove in Hewitt on an RBI single, and senior Mac Vesperman scored on an error in the same inning. Freshman Cal Moreau also scored on an error in the fourth. Dani Lucey hits go-ahead two-run homer in a Monona Grove softball win against Fort AtkinsonRivera went two-for-three with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Sophomore Terek Verhage hit a double and drew a walk. Alex Mory follows in father's footsteps to become new head coach of Monona Grove boys tennis, Silver Eagles starting up new seasonMonona Grove is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Badger-East Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Baseball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now O’Connor wins fourth term as Monona Mayor Voters approve Monona Grove School District referendum in election MG baseball: Kaden Connor throws a no-hitter against Oregon Alex Mory follows in father's footsteps to become new head coach of Monona Grove boys tennis, Silver Eagles starting up new season Dani Lucey hits go-ahead two-run homer in a Monona Grove softball win against Fort Atkinson Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!