At the Sparta Invitational, two MGM wrestlers medaled as the team finished 11th with 78 points on Saturday, Jan. 21. 

Luke Rux scored fourth at 170. Rux pinned (0:41) Dilon Hagen and won a 4-0 decision over Dane Luchterhand to advance to the semifinals. Rux lost a 7-6 decision to Devin Judd and forfeited the third-place match due to injury.

