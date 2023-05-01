Hogan also finished second in the high jump at five feet and two inches. Senior Jane Procter threw fifth in the discus throw at 106 feet and seven inches. In the shot put, junior Elise Quale placed eighth in the shot put at 31 feet and 10.5 inches.
Senior Erica Eastman (11:24.31) also ran 12th in the 3200 meter at the Hale Distance Night in West Allis.
For the boys, senior Brady Voss scored second in the triple jump at 41 feet and 8.5 inches. Junior Liam Miller threw fifth in the discus throw at 122 feet and 10 inches and scored ninth at 44 feet and one inch in the shot put.
Junior Jayden Gramann ran fifth in the 300-meter hurdles finals at 43.87 seconds. Gramann took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles finals in 17 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team took fourth at 1:34.22. The 4x100 relay team ran seventh at 45.35 seconds, while the 4x400 relay team scored 12th at 3:46.36. Junior Adam Gray ran ninth in the 1600 meter at 4:50.67.
Watertown Duals
The Monona Grove track and field team competed against Watertown in a dual meet on Tuesday, April 25 at Watertown High School.
The MG boys team won seven events in a 67-65 win over the Watertown boys team.
Senior Xavier Wollermann won the 400 meters in 59.38 seconds. Junior Nick Pabucas took first in the 800 meter in two minutes and 14.90 seconds. Pacubas also won the 1600 meter in 5:00.24.
Freshman Eli Boger placed first in the 300-meter hurdles at 54.11 seconds. The 4x200 relay team of senior Ben Breitbach, senior Max Loeder, sophomore Ethan Davies and senior Gavin Larson finished first at 1:44.02.
Junior Nick Weum won the discus throw at 119 feet and three inches. Sophomore Victor Giallombardo finished first in the triple jump at 33 feet and 8.25 inches.
For the girls, the Silver Eagles won five events in a 65-49 loss.
Junior Laila Fackie took first in the 100-meter dash in 14.19 seconds. Sophomore Eliza Martin (2:57.49) edged out junior Marissa Light (2:58.06) for first place in the 800 meter.
Sophomore Cassandra King placed first in the 300-meter hurdles in 54.22 seconds. Senior Madeline Hogan won the shot put at 29 feet and seven inches. Freshman Evelyn Stelzer took first in the long jump at 13 feet and 1.25 inches.