The Monona Grove track and field team scored nine top-five finishes at the Paul Frank Invitational held at Sun Prairie East High School on Friday, April 28.

Madeline Hogan
Senior Madeline Hogan won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.27 seconds at the Paul Frank Invitational on Friday, April 28. 

For the girls, senior Madeline Hogan won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.27 seconds. In the 300-meter hurdles, Hogan (47.06) ran first, while sophomore Cassie King (51.62) scored fifth.

Jayden Gramann
Junior Jayden Gramann ran fifth in the 300-meter hurdles finals at 43.87 seconds.

