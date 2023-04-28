Monona Grove broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and added an additional run in the sixth to win 5-3 over Milton on Thursday, April 27 at Milton High School.

Monona Grove baseball remains in first place after splitting doubleheader against Fort Atkinson

In the fifth, sophomore Dom Najacht hit a two-run double to give Monona Grove the lead for good, scoring seniors Miles Nelson and Eddie Rivera. In the sixth, junior Nick Guidici hit an RBI double to score senior Mac Vasperman.

Monona Grove girls soccer wins Raider Quad; ties Stoughton
Monona Grove boys golf eighth at Morgan Stanley Invite
Erica Eastman and Madeline Hogan win events; Monona Grove boys eighth and girls sixth at John Klement Invitational, results from conference quad

Tags