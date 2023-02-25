There will be another Larsh kicking in college football.

One kick at a time

After Monona Grove graduate Collin Larsh kicked for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2019-2021, Monona Grove senior Cuinn Larsh signed his letter of intent to kick for the University of Northern Michigan Panthers on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Monona Grove High School.

