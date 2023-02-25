After Monona Grove graduate Collin Larsh kicked for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2019-2021, Monona Grove senior Cuinn Larsh signed his letter of intent to kick for the University of Northern Michigan Panthers on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Monona Grove High School.
“I liked the school a lot,” said Larsh. “They stuck with me throughout my injury, which was nice to see it was a school that’s really invested in their players and it just showed that it was a really good fit.”
Larsh was a four-year varsity player for the Silver Eagles, earning time on varsity as a placekicker during his freshman year. Larsh’s favorite memory with the program was when he made his first extra point in a game against Watertown during his first varsity game.
“All of the older kids took me under their wing, it was nice of them to accept me and then seeing how excited the other people were,” said Larsh. “I remember going out there, and I couldn’t feel my legs, it felt like I was just floating, and just to see how excited the other players were on the sidelines showed how much the football family matters and how tight knit the group is.”
Larsh went 18 of 19 kicking extra points his freshman year, earning honorable mention on the Badger-South All-Conference team.
After making 8 of 15 extra points during the COVID Alternate-Fall season, Larsh rebounded by making 29 of 34 extra points as a junior to be unanimously named on the Badger Small All-Conference team as a kicker.
While Larsh missed a chunk of his senior season with an ankle injury, the senior returned for the final four games of the season as a wide receiver. Larsh was named as an honorable mention on the 2022 Badger-Small All-Conference team.
Northern Michigan, located in Marquette, is a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The conference features three teams from the upper peninsula of Michigan, including the Panthers. Larsh has been practicing in the acclimates to prepare kicking in the upper peninsula of Michigan.
“They play in a dome, but their away games will be outside, so it’ll be pretty cold,” said Larsh. “It will be good for me because a lot of kickers don’t have the opportunity to train in those conditions.”
Larsh, who plans to study engineering, received a partial scholarship to attend the Division 2 program that went 4-7 last season.
In his high school career, Larsh made 55 of 68 extra points and converted 5 of 10 field-goal attempts.